Ann Widdecombe criticised for comparing Brexit fight to 'slaves fighting against owners'

Ann Widdecombe. Photograph: European Parliament. Archant

Brexit Party MEP Ann Widdecombe has been criticised for claiming that the fight against Brexit is like the fight slaves faced against their owners.

She made the comments in her maiden speech in the European parliament in Strasbourg, as Nigel Farage laughed along.

She said: "It's a great honour to speak on behalf of the largest single party in this place.

"And may I say, if I needed any convincing at all that the best thing for Britain is to leave here as soon as possible, it was the way those elections were conducted yesterday.

"If that is this place's idea of democracy, that is a serious betrayal of every country that is represented here."

She added: "That is just one of many reasons why Britain is right to be leaving this place, hopefully on Halloween.

"It is right because there is pattern consistent throughout the history of oppressed people turning on the oppressors. Slaves against their owners, the peasantry against the feudal barons. Colonies, Mr Verhofstadt, against their empires and that is why Britain is leaving."

Labour MP David Lammy said: "It is impossible to explain how offensive and ahistorical it is for you to equate my ancestors tearing off their chains with your small-minded nationalist project. Shame on you.

Paul Furbey tweeted: "White upper class people embarrassing our country, comparing us to slaves. So shameful."

Stephen Bingham said: "Many of the people in that room will have first hand experience of Soviet oppression and will be wondering what planet she is from."

Ali Milani wrote: "The audacity and sheer temerity of Ann Widdecombe to invoke slavery and the resistance to colonization as the spirit of her Brexit project is incredibly offensive. Truly embarrassing that she sits behind a British flag."

It follows Brexit Party MEPs turning their backs on the European parliament during a live rendition of the European anthem Ode to Joy.

Widdecombe was followed by newly-elected Liberal Democrat MEP Martin Horwood who said his party did not want the UK to turn their backs on Europe. His speech was widely applauded in the chamber.