Video

MEP Annunziata Rees-Mogg is asked what she has done to earn her salary so far and the list is short

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage and Annunziata Rees-Mogg. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

Brexit Party MEP Annunziata Rees-Mogg has been asked to outline what she has done to earn her £71,000 a year salary... and the list is short.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rees-Mogg, the sister of arch-Brexiteer and Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg, continued to claim that the EU system "does not work", but said she was still doing her job to earn her salary.

In an interview with BBC Radio 5 Live, presenter Emma Barnett enquired: "How can you represent people in a system that doesn't work?"

The Brexit Party MEP insisted she could do so "by representing them amongst the British politicians, the British agencies, because we have a platform, a mandate, to talk on behalf of the people in our region."

But Barnett was unimpressed that the MEP continued to claim her salary if she feels unable to truly represent her constituents.

She asked: "Who are you talking to if you don't believe the system works? You can't have it both ways. Either the system's a failure, rotten to its core, and you refuse to take the paycheck and admit your job is pointless, futile, and you can't achieve anything - or you actually say 'I'm not taking the paycheck. This was just an exercise in showing how pointless it was. And look, I can't help you."

Rees-Mogg, however, claimed that she was doing her job, but she was forced to run because of Westminster politicians.

She said: "I think you're completely missing the point that you're paid to do a job and I'm doing that job. I think that I shouldn't be there, but that wasn't my decision. It was the decision of Theresa May and her government not to get us to leave."

But a bemused presenter told her: "Theresa May didn't hold a gun to your head personally and say go and run to be an MEP, and then take a job think is worth doing or able to be done well."

The MEP responded: "It is a job I am doing to the best of my ability to make sure that the people of the East Midlands are represented at that level."

At this point Barnett changed tact and asked what the "best thing" she had done as an MEP to represent her constituents so far.

In usual politician bluster, the MEP avoided speifics. She said: "I've been in touch with various UK agencies to make sure that they are represented at that level."

"Could you be more specific, for £71,000 a year?" the presenter continued.

But Rees-Mogg still could not give any examples of actions. She said: "In terms of the Environment Agency, we've had an awful lot of flooding in the East Midlands, both very near me and Waynefleet, and also now in Derbyshire. The nitty gritty of people's lives…"

Barnett asked: "What have you actually done for them?"

Rees-Mogg insisted: "I'm representing them, making sure that they are heard, talking to local agencies, who clear the drains and the waterways to make sure that these floods don't happen again."

"So the point is it works, the system works!" pointed out Barnett.

But the Brexiteer insisted that the UK had "no voice".

She said: "The voting system does not work. All I've got is a platform to talk for people in within the UK. Over in Europe, we are a tiny proportion that has no voice."

But Barnett continued to play the presenter at her own game. She said: "You've done something for the people of the East Midlands, and then in the next sentence, you say the system doesn't work."

Rees-Mogg disagreed. "The system in Europe doesn't work. It does give us a mandate to talk on their behalf within the United Kingdom" she told listeners.