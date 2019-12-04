Video

'Deluded' Brexit Party MEP claims she is being 'censored' in national radio interview

Belinda De Lucy was criticised after saying Brexiteers have been shamed "into the closet". Photo: LBC Archant

A Brexit Party MEP has been branded 'deluded' after claiming that Brexiteers like herself were being "censored", while live on a radio station who reach more than two million listeners every week.

Belinda de Lucy is the member of European parliament for South East England. Speaking to Iain Dale on LBC Radio, de Lucy argued that Brexiteers have been "demonised and censored".

She was speaking to one of LBC's most popular and widely listened to hosts, Iain Dale.

"You know, we have been completely demonised and censored, Brexiteers," she told Iain Dale, referring to the European parliament.

Iain Dale asked why she is there if she despises the institution so much.

"We have been shamed into staying in the closet and not being able to speak our minds in this horrible hostile environment that the Lib Dems and Labour have created," she said.

de Lucy was also criticised by some for adopting the language of oppressed LGBTQ+ people by using the term "in the closet" to define her political beliefs.

One person said "It's called guilt".

Another said: "The difference is there's no reason to be ashamed of being gay. You should be ashamed for being a Brexiteer".

She was also called 'deluded' by another person, who noted that she was claiming to be censored while on air to up to two million people.