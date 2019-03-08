Video

Brexit Party MEP criticised for complaining about commute to new job in Strasbourg

David Bull MEP rants about the time it takes to get to the European parliament. Photograph: Twitter. Archant

A new Brexit Party MEP has only been in the job a month, but he has already taken to Twitter to complain about the commute involved to get to the European parliament.

David Bull, a Brexiteer MEP who once presented TV's Most Haunted, was criticised for posting a video on social media where he complained about the eight hour journey to his job, which involved four trains.

The MEP, who lives in Ipswich but represents the North West region, took to Twitter to complain about the commuting with his job.

"This is the beginning of my trip to Strasbourg. So it's eight hours, and as you can see here, is the first of many trains.

"So this is Ipswich to London Liverpool Street, so after that I have to go from London Liverpool Street to King's Cross.

"From King's Cross I then have to go to Paris, and then after Paris I then have to change stations. I then have to go from Paris to Strasbourg, and I arrive at something like twenty to seven tonight.

"I left home already at eight o'clock this morning, having got in at midnight. And I'm going to have to do this repeatedly because for some reason parliament seems to be in a very inaccessible place."

His post has provoked hundreds of responses - with viewers of his video quick to point out Bull had put himself forward for the job, and that he could always quit or move.

One responded: "Nobody made you take the job. But if you do take it, it's democracy. Get over it."

Brexit Party; Let's go global! - negotiate global trade deals! sell to all corners of the world!

Also Brexit party; Actually even getting across the Channel is a bit of pain. Let's just stay here and not bother. — Left Of London (@Left_Of_London) July 1, 2019

Another replied: "If you don't want to do the job you were elected to do, please make way for someone who does!"

Writer Emma Kennedy tweeted: "Remember when you decided you wanted to be an MEP? Remember that bit David? Stop bitching about your self imposed commute and do your job."

Paul Bennett said: "If your best argument against Brexit is that you're too lazy to travel for an organisation that works for the benefit of nearly 30 countries then how much of a little Englander must you be?"

Sinclair James responded: "Why the hell did you stand then? You knew where the parliament is based. The same can be said for MPs travelling to London from outlying parts of UK, so your complaint is just daft."

Ian Rennie said: "It takes a fraction of that time and costs a fraction of the amount if you have the faintest idea what you're doing. Do your job or resign."

Others pointed out that the time it takes to travel between Ipswich and Strasbourg is not the fault of the EU.

Twitter user @WeahsCousin said: "I'm not convinced it's Strasbourg's fault that Ipswich doesn't have an airport, or that you live two trains away from the Eurostar."

Another with the handle @beantrees wrote: "It's exhausting being a Brexit Party MEP. You've got to find things to get outraged about and blame the European Parliament for all the time, such as UK trains, and then you've got to make a video and upload it. When do you find time to claim your expenses?"

Sam Hampson joked: "Brexit Party policy idea number 1: parliament to move to Dr David's front room."

David Bull later tweeted: "Just to clarify for the unpleasant twitterers. I made that video because the UK voted to leave the EU 3 years ago. We shouldn't have any MEPs. No one should be in Strasbourg. Democracy has been overridden. But now we are there, the @brexitparty_uk MEPs are going to cause a stink."