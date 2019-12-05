Video

Brexit Party MEP mocked for saying she wouldn't be happy if EU exit happens

Brexit Party MEP Alexandra Phillips said she would not be happy even if the UK did leave the EU. Photo: BBC Archant

A controversial Brexit Party MEP has been criticised and mocked after she said in an interview that she would not be happy if Brexit was achieved, begging the question of what she is campaigning for.

️"You're gonna get Brexit but you're still not gonna be happy"



️"Yep, you're spot on Emma"



Brexit Party MEP @BrexitAlex gives an honest response to @EmmaBarnett about #GE2019



Read more https://t.co/d2rEsk9ISq pic.twitter.com/pCxoqLFbWu — BBC Radio 5 Live (@bbc5live) December 5, 2019

Alexandra Phillips, an MEP in the South East, had previously declared she won't be voting in the general election after Nigel Farage culled many of the party's members.

Now, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live to Emma Barnett, Phillips said she would still not be happy if Brexit was delivered.

Barnett told the MEP: "You're not even having your cake and eating it, you're doing neither aren't you?

"Because you don't want to be a Conservative mouthpiece, you don't like the Conservative deal that was on offer, and you've now hand to stand down those candidates in those seats. So you're going to get Brexit but you're still not going to be happy."

Phillips replied: "Yep, you're spot on Emma. 100% I can't disagree with how you've summed that up at all that's pretty much how I feel."

Barnett then asked Phillips why anyone should vote for the Brexit Party as they "don't know what you want and when you get what you want you don't even want it.

"So then when you get it, you say we're not even going to have a proper Brexit. And then when people are celebrating about Brexit, the Brexit Party will not be celebrating".

Phillips, taken back, said that was a round about way of describing the situation, instead claiming there are seats the Tories cannot take, which the Brexit Party should focus on so as to not split the Leave vote.

"We would hold [the Conservatives] feet to the fire over that deal, that deal is not the end of Brexit. It is simply a withdrawal agreement. We've got many years to come of negotiating with the EU," she said.