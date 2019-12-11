Video

Ann Widdecombe complains she can't use the term 'golliwog' without causing offence

Ann Widdecombe, Brexit Party member and former member of parliament for the Conservative Party. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Ann Widdecombe has refused to apologise for using the term 'golliwog' on WhatsApp, complaining that there are no words these days that can be used without people being offended.

The Brexit Party candidate used the offensive term "golliwog" in a WhatsApp group chat with Brexit Party activists in Plymouth.

The term refused to apologise for using the term after it was exposed by Plymouth Live, saying that ethnic minorities should "not be offended by it".

The leaked messages sees campaigners discussing a disagreement between chairman Richard Tice and the MEP after reports claimed money was being diverted away from her seat.

"Sounds like our chairman has been in the receiving end of some 'Widdy rage'", says one in the screenshot.

"Yes. I threw all my toys out of the pram. Bears and gollywogs (sic) everywhere!!" replies Widdecombe.

The conversations - dated last week - shows activists responding with laughing emojis.

But after the remarks were leaked to the media the Brexiteer refused to apologise.

She continued to explain to the newspaper: "It's very straight forward - I was talking about throwing my toys out of my pram.

"Seventy years ago, what toys did you find in a child's pram? Right - there you go. It's a word, referring to a toy - a toy."

Pressed on whether she would apologise, she said: "No, I am not apologising. I am not apologising, seriously."

Asked if it was a further example of racism in the Brexit Party, she snapped: "I fundamentally think that's a very stupid question to ask.

"It's just a game that people play - a stupid, cynical game, that I am no part of at all."

Widdecombe complained that there were now very few words that could be used without causing offence.

"I would say, they should not be offended by it. It's in reference to a toy. It's not something to be offended by.

"If I were to say good morning, everyone would be offended. If it wasn't a good morning, someone would be offended by me saying it."