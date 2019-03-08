Brexit Party MEP quits as candidate

Former Brexit candidate Louis Stedman-Bryce during the European Parliamentary elections count at the City Chambers in Edinburgh. Photo: PA PA Wire/PA Images

The Brexit Party's MEP for Scotland has quit as a candidate in the general election in apparent protest at the group's decision to not field candidates in seats held by Tories.

Louis Stedman-Bryce stood down, though he had previously backed an agreement with the Tories in Scotland to try and fight the SNP.

Stedman-Bryce had planned to stand in the Glasgow North East constituency.

However, he said he could not support the Brexit Party's 'unilateral' arrangement because he does not approve of the prime minister's proposed Brexit deal.

But he tweeted on Tuesday afternoon that he would not stand because: "I do not trust Boris Johnson to deliver the kind of Brexit I voted for. I believe that the deal he has proposed would be devastating to our country and our future prosperity".

He added the decision was made with a heavy heart, saying: "Whilst I supported a localised agreement with the Tories in Scotland to help prevent the onslaught of the SNP, I cannot support standing down PPC's across all Tory seats."

Stedman-Bryce was elected as one of Scotland's six MEPs in the European election earlier this year.

Nigel Farage said on Sunday that the Brexit Party will not contest the 317 seats won by the Conservatives at the last general election.

"We've decided ourselves that we absolutely have to put country before party and take the fight to Labour," MrFarage said.

"Our best chance of stopping a nightmarish government delivering a hard and damaging Brexit is voting tactically."