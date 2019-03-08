Brexit Party MEP says it is the fault of Remainers that the pound has dropped

PUBLISHED: 08:35 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:35 31 July 2019

(left to right) Nigel Farage, Ben Habib and Annunziata Rees-Mogg at the launch the Brexit Party's European Parliament elections campaign in Coventry. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA.

(left to right) Nigel Farage, Ben Habib and Annunziata Rees-Mogg at the launch the Brexit Party's European Parliament elections campaign in Coventry. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA.

PA Wire/PA Images

A Brexit Party MEP has accused Remainers of causing the pound to drop - because they have "hijacked" a no-deal Brexit so it sounds like a "disaster".

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes
A billboard from Led By Donkeys exposes Ben Habib's past comments. Photograph: By Donkeys.A billboard from Led By Donkeys exposes Ben Habib's past comments. Photograph: By Donkeys.

Ben Habib, the Brexit Party MEP for London and a businessman, said Remainers were driving down the pound.

He said that Remainers had "hijacked" a no-deal Brexit, and convinced "everyone" that it is a disaster.

The MEP said: "The pound is down because Remainers, including former PM Theresa May and the EU machinery, have convinced everyone - including the markets - that no deal is a disaster.

"They have successfully hijacked that scenario. They are wrong."

But the fall on the pound has been consistent since the Brexit result, and has only worsened after new prime minister Boris Johnson and his cabinet took a hardline stance on negotiations with the EU over Brexit.

Cabinet minister Michael Gove wrote in the Sunday Times that a "no-deal is now a very real prospect" and the government is "working on the assumption" of a no-deal Brexit.

Johnson has since insisted he will "go the extra thousand miles" to secure a deal, but with just two months to go until the October 31 Brexit deadline, many believe he has set the UK on course for a cliff-edge Brexit.

You may also want to watch:

Habib's comments appear to differ to what he was saying since the EU referendum, back then he said it was a good thing that the pound would fall.

He has described the "volatility" of Brexit provides an opportunity for his "opportunistic" company to profit.

It is claimed he said: "The pound would fall in value… our [company's] income streams would go up in value. So we're quids in on that front."

Moreover he was accused by a BBC Newsnight presenter of "lining his own pockets while everyone goes bust."

Tourist rates have already seen the pound fall below parity at airports, where holidaymakers are being offered as little as 97 euro cents for their pound.

This means that travellers to Europe will find their pound does not go very far while they will also get a poor dollar rate if they are going to the US or countries where the greenback is the main currency - hiking up the cost of everything from accommodation to food.

But it's not just holidaymakers - all UK consumers stand to be impacted by a sustained plummet in the value of the pound, because it makes it more expensive for retailers and manufacturers to import food, goods and materials.

It means prices will be pushed up for goods and services, sending UK inflation rising and hitting Britons hard in the pocket.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

A Year in Music: The jazz invasion of post-war Britain marked a shift in sentiment that still resonates

The Southern Syncopated Orchestra from New Orleans took Britain by storm. Photo: Getty Images

'Don't back the Brexit Party' pleads Boris Johnson ahead of key by-election

Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits HMS Vengeance. Photograph: Jeff J Mitchell/PA Wire.

Labour under Corbyn has 'been asleep on the job' - Alastair Campbell

Jeremy Corbyn speaking at a rally in London. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

BONNIE GREER: The holiday state of Maine could give the United States more than a summer break from Trump

President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he leaves the White House for a trip to an FBI training facility and then to Camp David, on December 15, 2017, in Washington, D.C. President Trump reiterated that there was no cooperation between his Presidential campaign and the Russians. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

Boris Johnson drops investigation into Tory MP over Greenpeace protest

Mark Field manhandled a climate protester out of a banquet. Picture: PA Wire.

'The UK is completely f*cked' - US TV host's damning indictment of Boris Johnson

John Oliver on Britain's new prime minister. Photograph: HBO.

Pound hits new two-year low as no-deal Brexit planning ramps up

Nigel Farage was beaming after the referendum result when the pound started plummeting. Photograph: TNE.

MPs' plan to stop no-deal Brexit is on-going, Tory rebel says

Prime Minister Boris Johnson issues a statement to the House of Commons. Photograph: PA Wire.

WILL SELF: Multicultural Man goes shopping LA style

The Beverly Center shopping complex in Los Angeles. Photo: Commons wikimedia

Jo Swinson: I'll never change my mind on Brexit - even if the public were to back it again

Jo Swinson on Sky News. Photograph: Sky.

Great European Lives: Vladmimir Vysotsky

French actress Marina Vlady is serenaded by her husband Vladimir Vysotsky, a Russian anti-establishment actor, poet, songwriter and singer in the Soviet Union. (Photo by James Andanson/Sygma via Getty Images)

NAOMI WOLF: Questions over 19th century justice and my trial by Twitter mob

Interior view of the Sessions House, Old Bailey, with a court in session, City of London, 1809. (Photo by Guildhall Library & Art Gallery/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

Preserve us from the literary pretensions of politicians

Broderick Crawford standing amongst a group of unknown actors in a scene from the film 'All The Kings Men', 1949. (Photo by Columbia Pictures/Getty Images)

A heatwave and Boris Johnson in Number 10 - is this what is meant by hell on earth?

Boris Johnson waves on the steps of 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire.

Boris Johnson invents 'minister for the union' role and gives it to himself

Boris Johnson. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Who is on the BBC Any Questions panel this week?

Any Questions presenter Shaun Ley (Pic: BBC)

Russian news channel RT fined by Ofcom for breaching impartiality rules

George Galloway, who hosted one of the RT programmes found to be in breach of Ofcom rules. Picture: Ken Mears

MITCH BENN: It's time for Remainers to reclaim the union flag from the Brexiteers

Protestors wave a Union Jack and European Union flag as they take part in the People's Vote demonstration against Brexit outside the Houses of Parliament. (Photo by Simon Dawson/Getty Images)

TIM WALKER stage review: Reptile dead on arrival

Vacationing Nazis and Clive Owen's turbulent priest in The Night of the Iguana. Photo: Brinkhoof/Moegenburg

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: My unforgettable evening with Boris and Miley

Miley Cyrus performs at the Pyramid Stage during day five of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 30, 2019 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

JENNA NORMAN: Boris Johnson's personal life raises questions about his political judgement

Boris Johnson and Kit Malthouse. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

MICHAEL WHITE: Impossible promises will come back to haunt Boris Johnson

'Introducing King Bozzie Bear' by Martin Rowson

New leader, new hope: How Jo Swinson has energised the Lib Dems and terrorised Labour

Leader of the Liberal Democrats, Jo Swinson. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images).

JOHN KAMPFNER: Europe is holding its breath in contempt of Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson came to Gants Hill before the general elections. Picture: Isabel Infantes

EUROFILE: An exhibition's clever pairing could signal a reversal of fortune for Freud

German-born British painter Lucian Freud. (Photo by Express Newspapers/Getty Images)

NAOMI WOLF: 'Dear UK... Welcome to our warped world'

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson (L) and US President Donald Trump greet before a meeting on United Nations Reform at UN headquarters in New York on September 18, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

David Lammy slams 'contradiction' of Boris Johnson's promise to EU nationals

MP David Lammy, who supports a People's Vote, has labelled Boris Johnson's promises to EU nationals 'unworkable'. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA.

MANDRAKE: Johnson's ring of steel is unprecedented for a serving prime minister

Boris Johnson... fare rises above inflation

ANDREW ADONIS: The Iranian ship crisis shows power gulf in Brexit Britain

The UK-flagged tanker the Stena Impero was seized by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard on Friday as it passed through the Strait of Hormuz (Photo by Contributor#072019/Getty Images)

MPs want to scrutinise Boris Johnson's pick for US ambassador to replace Sir Kim Darroch

Sir Kim Darroch in 2018. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire/PA Images

JONATHAN FREEDLAND: We'll laugh ourselves to disaster with Boris Johnson as prime minister

Boris Johnson at a leadership hustings. (Photo by OLI SCARFF / AFP)

FINTAN O'TOOLE: As Brexit gets serious Britain sends in the clowns

Boris Johnson got stuck on a zip-line during the 2012 Olympics. Photograph: Getty.

Boris Johnson hit with slew of resignations before entering No.10

New prime minister Boris Johnson waves outside 10 Downing Street. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire/PA Images

Pro-EU campaigner interrupts Theresa May's leaving speech with cry of 'Stop Brexit!'

Theresa May and husband Philip reacting to an anti-Brexit protester shouting 'Stop Brexit!' during her farewell speech outside number 10. Picture: BBC

Led by Donkeys project Boris Johnson message onto Buckingham Palace

Led By Donkeys have struck again with a projected message for the Queen about Boris Johnson. Picture: Led By Donkeys

Latest polling: Boris Johnson would be in Slytherin at Hogwarts

According to YouGov opinion polling, Boris Johnson would have been chosen to join Slytherin, the same house as villain Draco Malfoy. Picture: Warner Bros

A second referendum could be organised in just 10 weeks, MPs told

Anti Brexit demonstrators outside the Houses of Parliament in London. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

AC GRAYLING: Brexit is a desperate last grasp at a nostalgic fantasy of Britain

A publicity stunt by Boris Johnson gets stuck. Picture: Barcroft Media/Getty Images

Twitter mocks Ivanka Trump for misspelling 'United Kingdom' in congratulatory tweet

Ivanka Trump joins the US persident at the G20 meeting of world leaders. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images

Brexit Party chairman threatening to sue Femi Oluwole over a tweet

L-R: Femi Oluwole and Richard Tice. Picture: OFOC/PA

Most Read

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Why I no longer want to be readmitted to Labour

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

‘The UK is completely f*cked’ - US TV host’s damning indictment of Boris Johnson

John Oliver on Britain's new prime minister. Photograph: HBO.

Brexiteer rips into Nigel Farage: ‘I don’t believe in you anymore!’

Nigel Farage on LBC Radio. Photograph: Global.

The rest of the UK now knows what Wales has long known - Alun Cairns is a fool

Boris Johnson with Alun Cairns during a visit to Barry Island in South Wales. (Frank Augstein/PA)

Jamie Oliver says we should ‘get on with Brexit’ despite previously calling it a ‘really, really bad idea’

Chef Jamie Oliver in a kitchen in London. Photograph: Ian West/PA.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Our pick of the anti-Brexit events and grassroots campaign activities

Anti-Brexit campaigners gather in Parliament Square, as they take part in the People's Vote March in London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

Here's our pick of the upcoming Remain-focused campaign activities, talks and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy