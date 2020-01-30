Gallery

Steve Bray and anti-Brexit campaigners hold pro-EU party outside parliament

Pro-EU campaigners outside the Houses of Parliament ahead of Brexit day. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

Defiant anti-Brexit campaigners have held a pro-European party outside the Houses of Parliament hours before the UK is due to leave the EU.

The SODEM group have travelled from across the UK to join Steve Bray outside the Houses of Parliament with some campaigners travelling from as far as Sunderland to join in the activities.

They have launched a series of new campaign materials - including placards - to assist with future activities, and have turned up armed with foods from around the European Union.

With a party atmosphere Bray and campaigners - wearing brightly-coloured clothing - blasted out music, sung songs, and lit lights and candles as night fell,

"The purpose of our day is a thank you get together for those who have joined SODEM over the months and years and for the things the EU has done for us," said Bray. "It's a celebration on this our penultimate day as part of the EU organisation - it's a party not a commiseration."

