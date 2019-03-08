Brexit Party activists try to distribute newspaper from second Morrisons store

The first edition of the Brexiteer newspaper. Photograph: Twitter. Archant

For the second time in a week, Morrisons has found itself at the centre of a row over copies of the Brexit Party's newspaper being distributed from its stores.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After complaints on social media about copies on display at the Wrexham store on Monday, the chain faced further criticism when more issues appeared in one of its Peterborough stores.

The hashtag #BoycottMorrisons spread on Monday, with anti-Brexit customers vowing on Twitter not to shop there until they were removed.

The chain denied responsibility for distributing the newspaper and suggested a member of the public had put them on display.

You may also want to watch:

READ: Brexit Party newspaper photographed on Morrisons stand sparks backlash

In Peterborough, the newspapers had been placed in the Lincoln Road store by failed parliamentary candidate Mike Green and party activist Dave King.

The pair boasted on Twitter about the branch on Lincoln Road "stocking" The Brexiteer and claimed they had been given permission by the manager, blaming "Remoaners" for its removal.

However, a spokesperson for Morrisons has said that the newspaper was removed as soon as they were made aware of it, and that the manager had not followed company policy.

They reiterated the company's earlier statement that they do not stock party political material.

BREX FACTOR: A newspaper all about Brexit? Are they mad?

The Brexit Party has subsequently confirmed it has no agreements with supermarkets to stock its newspaper.



















