Brexit Party prospective parliamentary candidate announcements become Twitter meme
PUBLISHED: 11:36 06 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:04 06 August 2019
As the Brexit Party announces its first 150 prospective parliamentary candidates (PPCs), Twitter users have seized on the party's distinctive graphic style to produce not-at-all childish parody memes.
Making use of social media to announce each candidate, the party tweets an image card for each PPC featuring their names, images, constituencies and its referendum result. "We mean business and are not going anywhere until the job is done," said Nigel Farage, introducing more candidates in a tweet.
Not everybody is taking it entirely seriously, however, and the card format was quickly appropriated by jokers.
The meme appears to have begun when Twitter user 'Mo' compared some candidates' cards to sketch show characters, saying: "All these new Brexit Party candidates look like Fast Show characters that didn't make the final edit."
He was replied to by The New European graphic designer Chris Barker who mocked up a card featuring The Fast Show's Swiss Tony, named as PPC for 'Making Love' and followed it up with numerous others.
Things quickly spiralled, with cards appearing for Peter Serafinowicz character Brian Butterfield, PPC for 'Bonbonbonbons' and Bobson Dugnutt, who stems from a long-running gamer joke about improbable made-up names.
Internet wags then made much-loved ex-Strictly Come Dancing judge Len Goodman PPC for 'None of that foreign muck' (Goodman's real views on Brexit - and foreign muck - are currently unknown). Character Alf Garnett, known for his reactionary and racist remarks on 1970s comedy Till Death Do Us Part, was mocked up as PPC for Poplar and Limehouse, while Twitter user David John Smailes was behind an announcement of Marvel character Thanos, PPC for 'Earth'.
Using the same format, niche anti-Brexit joke Twitter account called 'Darth Brexit' has also announced himself as the PPC for 'Deathstarhampton'.
