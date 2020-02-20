Video

Nigel Farage is flogging old Brexit Party placards for £35 as a 'momentum'

Nigel Farage is selling these placards for £35. Photograph: Brexit Party. Archant

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage is still trying to cash in on Brexit - this time by selling old election placards for £35 a pop.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Despite insisting that he would "disappear" after Brexit, the outspoken Leaver is still emailing supporters of his organisation asking for donations.

At the start of the month the chairman of the Brexit Party, Richard Tice, asked those registered with the party to "support Nigel" by sending in a £25.

Now the latest money-making scheme sees the pair asking for £35 for correx boards intended for the general election campaign - which will be signed by the pair - despite the fact the boards sell for just £16.48 for a pack of ten.

The email says that it is an "opportunity to own a little piece of history".

It explains: "A limited number of iconic Brexit Party Correx boards - waved at our rallies up and down the nation - have been signed by The Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage and chairman Richard Tice".

Each purchase will come with a "stunning photo" of the Brexit celebrations in Parliament Square, although the organisation has not revealed what the picture is.

It adds: "Orders will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis and stocks are limited".

The abundance of leftover signs could in part be down to the fact the Brexit Party stood itself down in Tory-held seats, with hundreds of candidates losing their deposit after a swing towards Johnson in the election.

Nigel Farage has claimed he will "mothball" the party to keep it as an insurance policy should the Tories "mess up" Brexit.

He has previously argued he could turn the party into the "Reform Party", but had also said he would "disappear" after Brexit, and even leave the country for America.

The Brexit Party has been contacted for comment.