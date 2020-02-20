Latest The New European
Nigel Farage is flogging old Brexit Party placards for £35 as a 'momentum'

PUBLISHED: 08:54 20 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:59 20 February 2020

Nigel Farage is selling these placards for £35. Photograph: Brexit Party.

Nigel Farage is selling these placards for £35. Photograph: Brexit Party.

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage is still trying to cash in on Brexit - this time by selling old election placards for £35 a pop.

Despite insisting that he would "disappear" after Brexit, the outspoken Leaver is still emailing supporters of his organisation asking for donations.

At the start of the month the chairman of the Brexit Party, Richard Tice, asked those registered with the party to "support Nigel" by sending in a £25.

Now the latest money-making scheme sees the pair asking for £35 for correx boards intended for the general election campaign - which will be signed by the pair - despite the fact the boards sell for just £16.48 for a pack of ten.

The email says that it is an "opportunity to own a little piece of history".

It explains: "A limited number of iconic Brexit Party Correx boards - waved at our rallies up and down the nation - have been signed by The Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage and chairman Richard Tice".

Each purchase will come with a "stunning photo" of the Brexit celebrations in Parliament Square, although the organisation has not revealed what the picture is.

It adds: "Orders will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis and stocks are limited".

The abundance of leftover signs could in part be down to the fact the Brexit Party stood itself down in Tory-held seats, with hundreds of candidates losing their deposit after a swing towards Johnson in the election.

Nigel Farage has claimed he will "mothball" the party to keep it as an insurance policy should the Tories "mess up" Brexit.

He has previously argued he could turn the party into the "Reform Party", but had also said he would "disappear" after Brexit, and even leave the country for America.

The Brexit Party has been contacted for comment.

Boris Johnson faces fresh questions over hiring of Andrew Sabisky

Prime Minister Boris Johnson listens as Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks during Prime Minister's Questions. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

Lisa Nandy said she would back scrapping monarchy if a referendum is held

Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince George, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Queen Elizabeth ll, Prince Harry and James, Viscount Severn look out from the balcony of Buckingham Palace. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/WireImage)

POLL: Who do you think should be the next Labour leader?

(left to right) Labour leadership candidates Rebecca Long-Bailey, Lisa Nandy and Sir Keir Starmer. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA.

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

John Bercow says he is the victim of a concerted campaign to destroy his reputation

John Bercow walks over Westminster Bridge on his last day as speaker of the House of Commons. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Latest Downing Street rows confirm Boris Johnson is neither a liberal nor a Tory

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA.

Boris Johnson and estranged wife agree divorce settlement two years after split

Boris Johnson and ex-wife Marina Wheeler leave a local polling station in London. Photograph: Sean Dempsey/PA.

Dominic Cummings says people should listen to 'superforecasters' rather than 'ignorant pundits'

Dominic Cummings is questioned by reporters as he leaves his home in London. Photograph: Sky News.

Minister says Downing Street must review hiring process after Andrew Sabisky row

Kwasi Kwarteng on Kay Burley at Breakfast on Sky News. Photograph: Sky.

Press photographers call for explanation on why they were banned from Downing Street on Brexit Day

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlines his government's negotiating stance with the European Union after Brexit (Photo by Frank Augstein - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Minister denies Dominic Cummings is running the government

The prime minister's special advisor Dominic Cummings leaves his home in London. (Photograph: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Tory MP tells his party to stop attacking BBC

A view of the BBC New Broadcasting House sign in central London.

Government may be forced to delay post-Brexit budget

Transport secretary Grant Shapps speaking on Sky News' Sophie Ridge On Sunday (Pic: Sky News)

The MP, the convict and a question of character

Conservative Party MP, Andrea Jenkyns. Photo: Getty Images

Brexit will be deemed a success... even if it fails

Front page of The Sun on January 31st as the UK entered the Brexit transition period. Photograph: The Sun/Twitter.

WILL SELF: The lessons of Little Britain Lake

Little Britain Lake. Photo: Google Images

The footballing convention that Jose Mourinho often ignores

Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur. Photo: Getty Images

Snow, Dog, Foot: A novel about a modern-day hermit

The Alps is the setting for a number of novels centuring on a hermitic lifestyle. Photo: Getty Images

STAGE REVIEW: The courage to fail

Alan Cumming and Daniel Radcliffe in Endgame. Photo: contributed

A city in music: Shanghai is finding its voice again

Singer Faye Wong performs onstage during her concert

Jaques Demy: The director who put the shading into technicolour

HOMAGE TO HOLLYWOOD: The 21-year-old Catherine Deneuve starred in Les Parapluies de Cherbourg 1964. Photo: IMDB

How New Orleans became the party capital of the world

Mardi Gras REX parade on Canal Street in 1961. Photo: H. Armstrong

Boris Johnson's latest dead cat - a bridge over the Irish Sea

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London. Photo. Picture: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor /PA Wire

The European: A newspaper from the past that still reflects present day problems

Czechoslovakian-born Brit Robert Maxwell presents the first issue of the weekly transnational newspaper

Sacking of Northern Ireland secretary branded a 'WTF moment' by Julian Smith's allies and colleagues

Arlene Foster of the DUP (front right), deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill (front left) of Sinn Fein, sit around the table with Ireland's deputy premier, Tanaiste, Simon Coveney (back left), Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar (back centre left), Prime Minister, Boris Johnson (back centre right), and Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Julian Smith (back right) in the Parliament Buildings, Stormont, Belfast. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA.

The rise of the drone: The campaign to stop killer robots

The development of drone swarms is changing the face or warfare. Photo: Getty Images

MANDRAKE: Nigel Farage to be investigated

Nigel Farage in the parliament chamber at the European Parliament in Brussels. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire.

Brian Cox on why he can't stop swearing about Nigel Farage and Boris Johnson

Brian Cox as Logan Roy in Succession. Photo: HBO

The Instagram row asking serious questions of France

French teenager Mila. Photo: Television Monte Carlo

How the far-right is at the root of gloom in Germany's ruling party

Bjorn Hoecke, leader of the AfD. Photo: Getty Images

Why Donald Trump is ignoring the state of Washington

President Donald Trump. Photo: Evan Vucci

Primary force: Who is the best candidate to take on Donald Trump?

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg. Photo: Getty Images

Boris Johnson fails to grasp climate change emergency

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to Curzon Street railway station in Birmingham. Photo: Eddie Keogh/PA Wire

How consensus on climate change could go up in smoke

Exhaust plumes from cooling towers at the Jaenschwalde lignite coal-fired power station. Photo: Getty Images

The political dangers of turning to the alluring waters of populism

Illustration by Martin Rowson.

The pack circles on Dominic Cummings - the lone wolf of Downing Street

Dominic Cummings is reportedly now at loggerheads with members of the cabinet as well as the media. Photo: Getty Images

Is a united Ireland now on the cards?

Irish republican Sinn Fein party leader Mary Lou McDonald celebrates her success. Photo: Getty Images

BBC 'didn't understand' reasons for people voting Brexit, claims Tory MP

Media trucks outside BBC Broadcasting House in London. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

PMQs Review: The one in which Jeremy Corbyn was competent four years too late

Jeremy Corbyn speaking at prime minister's questions in the House of Commons (Pic: Parliament)

MPs could help decide who becomes Supreme Court judges to 'provide greater transparency'

Lady Hale ruled Boris Johnson's decision to prorogue parliament as unlawful. Photograph: Supreme Court.

Simon Cowell claims Brexit is continuing the work he has been doing

Simon Cowell attending X Factor filming at Tobacco Dock, Wapping Lane, London. Photograph: Ian West/PA.

Priti Patel says it is 'right' that UK only accepts people who speak English

Home secretary Priti Patel meets students and staff at Imperial College London in South Kensington. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Firm moves to Scotland in anticipation of country rejoining EU

Co-founders of Marloe Watch Company Gordon Fraser (left) and Oliver Goffe (right). Photograph: Mark Lord/Supplied.

Sadiq Khan calls for associate EU citizenship scheme ahead of Brussels visit

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan meets with Guy Verhofstadt MEP, European Parliament lead negotiator on Brexit. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Boris Johnson opts to stay in lakeside mansion rather than visit flood victims

Boris Johnson visited the people of Derbyshire after the floods during the general election campaign. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA.

