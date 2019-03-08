'Do they regret this?' Brexit Party website destroys PM's deal - which it now backs

Despite 'unilaterally' creating a leave alliance to support the PM's deal, the Brexit Party's website still shows ten reasons why Boris Johnson's deal is poor. Photo: The Brexit Party Archant

The main feature of the Brexit Party's official website shows a ten-point explainer demolishing the Boris Johnson Brexit deal which the party now backs.

I'm just wondering if anybody at the Brexit Party HQ is regretting their decision to make the main feature of their website a 10 point demolition of the Boris Johnson deal that Nigel Farage has today backed? It's all still live on the site, obviously https://t.co/Rvdr15eVBW pic.twitter.com/vwt7pvPisG — Martin Belam (@MartinBelam) November 11, 2019

The highlighted link to "Boris' deal" shows a number of points explaining that "the prime minister's deal is not a proper Brexit" and is "far removed from what 17.4m of us voted for in 2016.

On Monday morning Nigel Farage backtracked on claims to stand a candidate in every seat in the country, deciding instead to stand down candidates in seats where the Conservative Party already look set to win.

It is an attempt to ensure that Johnson's deal can get through parliament. However, the party's website currently asks: "Can any Brexiteer inclined to support this Treaty honestly say that it amounts to a proper Brexit?"

"Can any Brexiteer inclined to support this Treaty honestly say that it amounts to a proper Brexit?" pic.twitter.com/HBQEtcjxmT — Martin Belam (@MartinBelam) November 11, 2019

It was pointed out by Guardian writer Martin Belam, who said: "I'm just wondering if anybody at the Brexit Party HQ is regretting their decision to make the main feature of their website a 10 point demolition of the Boris Johnson deal that Nigel Farage has today backed? It's all still live on the site, obviously."

A reply to the tweet pointed out the party's Google ad campaign is also taking apart the PM's deal, claiming "we need a clean-break" and "Boris' deal is not Brexit".

Another Twitter user wrote back: "There are now two dozen versions of what #Brexit means, each one through the miracle of technology targeted to a constituency near you."