Britain’s plan for a post-Brexit settlement which deepens divisions

PUBLISHED: 14:30 24 July 2020

Former Prime Minister Theresa May pledged to 'strengthen the precious European Union' when setting out her Brexit objectives in January 2017. Picture: Frank Augstein/PA

Former Prime Minister Theresa May pledged to 'strengthen the precious European Union' when setting out her Brexit objectives in January 2017. Picture: Frank Augstein/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Recently published plans on how the UK’s ‘internal market’ will work after Brexit hint at further tensions ahead, suggests Nicola McEwen.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

When Theresa May first set out her Brexit objectives at Lancaster House in January 2017, one of her top priorities was “to strengthen the precious union”, by ensuring that “as we leave the European Union – no new barriers to living and doing business within our own Union are created”.

The recent publication of a UK government white paper gives the clearest indication yet of how her successor plans to uphold ‘the UK internal market’.

Although the details are unusually sketchy for a white paper, the proposals could have a profound effect on devolution.

They could place considerable constraints on the capacity of the devolved institutions to pursue some of the distinctive policy goals they have been able to take up hitherto, including those that were permissible within EU internal market regulations.

Once the transition period ends, the UK and devolved governments will no longer be obliged to conform to EU regulations.

Each will be free to develop new regulations within their areas of competence, subject to any level playing field commitments made in a UK-EU deal.

That opens up the possibility of greater policy divergence that, in principle, might disrupt trade across the UK’s internal borders.

To guard against this possibility, the white paper proposes a Market Access Commitment. This will introduce in primary legislation both a principle of mutual recognition and a principle of non-discrimination to “guarantee the continued right of all UK companies to trade unhindered in every part of the UK”.

Mutual recognition ensures that goods or services that satisfy regulatory standards in one part of the UK are eligible to enter the market anywhere in the UK.

Non-discrimination prevents UK businesses or individuals trading across the UK’s internal borders from being treated differently from local traders, either directly on the grounds of residence or geographical origin.

So, if the Scottish parliament decided to pass a law to limit the sugar content of goods produced in Scotland to tackle the problem of obesity, it could not impose those standards on goods coming into Scotland from other parts of the UK, nor could it prevent those goods from entering the Scottish market, provided these satisfy regulations set anywhere in the UK.

Such a law may also be challenged by Scottish producers as an unnecessary barrier to their ability to trade freely across the UK.

There are many uncertainties in the proposals. The devolved governments had been concerned that an independent regulatory body, potentially with little understanding of devolution, could be tasked with enforcing UK internal market rules.

The white paper seems to rule this out. That leaves open the issue as to how the Market Access Commitment will be enforced.

The implication is that businesses and consumers will be empowered to challenge any law or action that is perceived to impede their ability to engage in ‘frictionless trade’ in any part of the UK.

The legislation could go even further, amending the devolution settlements, either to introduce a constraint that prevents laws from being passed that are incompatible with UK internal market law, or that empower the Secretary of State to prevent actions by the devolved institutions on grounds of incompatibility with the internal market.

You may also want to watch:

Any of these enforcement mechanisms could represent a significant new constraint on devolved competence and would be met with considerable resistance.

In theory, the internal market principles would affect all four administrations. In practice, they will inevitably have an asymmetrical effect.

The paper acknowledges that traders in Northern Ireland, and goods entering that market, will have to comply with EU rules, as required by the Northern Ireland protocol.

Moreover, the principle of parliamentary sovereignty means that the Westminster parliament cannot bind itself, and so its autonomy to make laws will not face the constraints that may be placed on the devolved institutions.

The sheer size of the English economy and population relative to the others is also likely to give English businesses and consumers, and the UK government making policies for England, considerably greater influence in determining regulatory standards across the UK.

No government in any part of the UK would seek to impose unnecessary barriers to trade and mobility. But who gets to determine the necessity, or otherwise, of distinctive regulations?

When the Scottish parliament passed legislation to introduce minimum unit pricing for alcohol, the disruption to trade in alcohol resulting from the policy was defended as a legitimate and proportionate means of tackling adverse health and social effects of alcohol abuse.

After lengthy legal challenges led by the Scotch Whisky Association, the Supreme Court sided with the Scottish government.

But it is not at all clear that public health, environmental or any other policy goals will be justifiable exemptions from UK internal market principles. The white paper seems to place the objective of frictionless trade above all other policy ambitions.

New governance arrangements are envisaged, building on existing intergovernmental relations (IGR), “ensuring a strong basis for political decision-making, oversight, and dialogue in relation to the Internal Market”. There is no detail at all about what these intergovernmental processes would entail.

The Joint Review of IGR, initiated by the four administrations in March 2018, has struggled to produce any recommendations to address the evident weaknesses in intergovernmental machinery or agree mechanisms for resolving dispute.

It is difficult to foresee agreement on shared governance arrangements for an internal market if its principles are designed and imposed by the UK government.

UK internal market legislation will affect devolved competences, and so under the Sewel convention, the consent of the devolved legislatures will be sought. That consent is unlikely to be secured. Will that matter? Recent experience suggests not.

In other Brexit-related legislation, the UK government has demonstrated its willingness to press ahead despite devolved institutions withholding consent. Setting aside the Sewel convention again would further undermine one of the core principles of UK devolution.

Without cooperation, consent and co-decision built into the development and governance of a UK internal market, further tensions between the UK and devolved institutions are inevitable. And for what?

The research in the annex to the white paper makes clear that, in comparison to trade between EU member states, between the Nordic states and within European federal states such as Germany, the UK is already highly integrated and the costs associated with cross-border trade are very low.

This suggests that EU regulations have not been the only factor supporting UK market integration. By using a legislative sledgehammer to crack a hypothetical nut, these measures are unlikely restore the trust between the UK and devolved governments that the Brexit process has eroded.

Instead, they may deepen the fractures that threaten the very Union the UK government is seeking to strengthen.

Nicola McEwen is a professor of territorial politics, a co-director of the Centre on Constitutional at the University of Edinburgh, and senior fellow at the UK in a Changing Europe, which also published this article

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

The pitfalls of hiring yes-men in government

Chris Grayling MP. (Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Britain’s plan for a post-Brexit settlement which deepens divisions

Former Prime Minister Theresa May pledged to 'strengthen the precious European Union' when setting out her Brexit objectives in January 2017. Picture: Frank Augstein/PA

Labour ‘politically competitive’ again under Keir Starmer, says former leader

Keir Starmer with workers from the creative industry. Photograph: Twitter.

As a Lib Dem I’ll always defend real liberalism

George Orwell. Picture: Ullstein bild/ullstein bild via Getty Images

Why I’ve instructed lawyers to investigate Dominic Cummings

Nazir Afzal is a notable former prosecutor whose brother died during the pandemic. Picture: Steve Morgan

Is Britain sleepwalking to the Union’s end?

Is Britain sleepwalking to the end of the Union? Picture: Aaron Chown/PA

CATHRIN SCHAER: Is Berlin behind the curve on Beijing?

Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel (C-L) and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (C-R) take a group photo during the German-Chinese Dialogue Forum at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on September 6, 2019. Picture: ANDREA VERDELLI/AFP via Getty Images

Why Keir Starmer has the right strategy for Brexit

Leader of the Labour Party Sir Keir Starmer. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Get away from all the madness if you can

Alastair Campbell's holiday snaps from his trip to Europe. Picture: Alastair Campbell

MANDRAKE: Saudis find a helpmate in Philip Hammond

Former Chancellor Philip Hammond has been hired by the Saudi Arabian regime. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Barcroft Media

Travel sickness – Freedom of movement is going, and no-one knows what is next

2nd January 1973: A couple enjoy the view of the cross-channel ferry terminal from Dover Cliffs. (Photo by Harris/Fox Photos/Getty Images)

SNP dismantle Boris Johnson’s claim smaller nations can’t capably deal with coronavirus

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during a Stay in Scotland campaign event. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA.

Drop in support for Boris Johnson indicates honeymoon period is officially over

Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds crabs caught on the Carvela at Stromness Harbour in Stromness during a visit to the Highlands and Northern Isles of Scotland. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday July 23, 2020. See PA story POLITICS Johnson. Photo credit should read: Robert Perry/PA Wire

Forget Russian interference – more concerning is the meddling close to home

Chair of the intelligence and security committee (ISC) MP Julian Lewis. Picture: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

JAMES BALL: Putin doesn’t have to have the last laugh

Russian President Vladimir Putin doesn't have to have the last laugh, says James Ball. Picture: ALEXEY DRUZHININ/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images

China may regret Xi abandoning its traditional policy

One of China's two aircraft carriers, the Liaoning (right of picture) in Hong Kong waters. Picture: ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images

The Russia report – six lines that just say it all

MI5 initially provided just six lines of text at the outset of the enquiry, according to an extract from the Russia report. Picture: Getty

Starmer calls for a line to be drawn under anti-Semitism as Corbyn calls whistleblower settlement ‘disappointing’

Labour leader Keir Starmer. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA.

Michel Barnier confirms July Brexit deal deadline ‘unlikely’ to be met

Michel Barnier at a press conference on Brexit; Twitter

Opponents tell Johnson and Sturgeon to stop ‘bickering’ over independence during coronavirus crisis

Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Downing Street. Photograph: Hannah McKay/PA Wire.

Financial watchdog ‘astonished’ by No 10’s failure to plan for a pandemic

Houses of Parliament in Westminster; Tim Ireland/PA Wire

Trump asked US ambassador to persuade Westminster to hold the British Open at his Scottish golf course

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House; AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Minister tries to downplay concerns that Dominic Cummings is meddling with UK intelligence committee

Intelligence and Security Committee chair Julian Lewis during an Urgent Question in the House of Commons; Twitter

Boris Johnson’s ‘flip flop’ gag backfires as Keir Starmer reminds Commons of PM’s secret Brexit article

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

PMQs: Keir Starmer tells Boris Johnson to ‘check the record’ over Russian interference claims

Boris Johnson is criticised by Keir Starmer over the Russia report at PMQs. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Robert Jenrick denies giving preferential treatment to Tory donor at the centre of a London planning row

Housing minister Robert Jenrick at a parliamentary select committee; Parliamentlive

Downing Street insists it doesn’t want no-deal Brexit as it abandons hope of trade deal with EU

The front door of number 10 Downing Street in London; Dominic Lipinski

Tory MP referred to parliamentary watchdog after reports emerge of inappropriate behaviour towards staff

Tory MP Rob Roberts has been accused of asking an intern to 'fool around' with him; Rob Roberts MP website

The government’s meal deal risks becoming a raw deal

Chanellor Rishi Sunak pictured with his face mask leaving a Pret store; Twitter

Attorney general says Cummings tweet could not be considered legal opinion as it was ‘only 10 words long’

Attorney general Suella Braverman during a House of Commons Justice Committee hearing; Parliamentlive

Nigel Farage demands apology from Remainers after claiming Russia report clears him of any wrongdoing over Brexit

Nigel Farage has demanded an apology from Remainers are claiming the Russia report clear him of any wrongdoing during the Brexit referendum campaign; Photo by Elyxandro Cegarra/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Russia report: Elite club of Russians with links to Vladimir Putin are donating to UK political parties

A Russian flag outside the Russian Embassy in London; Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Chris Whitty tells former health secretary ‘under-investment’ in public health hampered coronavirus response

Chris Whitty responds to questions from Jeremy Hunt. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Dominic Raab mocked for celebrating launch of post-Brexit trade talks with Liechtenstein

Dominic Raab appears on Sky News. Photograph: Sky.

Russia report accuses government of ‘badly underestimating’ the risk of Russian interference in the UK

Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives in Downing Street, after attending a Cabinet meeting, that was held at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) in London.

Russia report says government has not investigated interference in Brexit referendum

SNP MP Stewart Hosie, Conservative MP Julian Lewis and Labour MP Kevan Jones answer question from the media on the Russia report. Photograph: Parliament.

DUP MP apologises after ‘housewife’ comment during Brexit trade deal debate

DUP's Paul Girvan. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Tories vote against attempts for parliament to ‘take back control’ of post-Brexit trade deals

Boris Johnson MP, leading Vote Leave campaigner, speaks about taking back control. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA.

The key questions about the Russia report

Russian president Vladimir Putin (question 10) Pic: Valery Sharifulin/TASS

Fresh fears of post-Brexit food shortages as three quarters of UK transport companies face being shut out of the EU

Lorries at the entrance to the Port of Dover in Kent. Lorry drivers are being left in the dark over planning for Brexit, risking their safety, a union has warned; Gareth Fuller

Most Read

These MPs just voted against protecting the NHS from a post-Brexit trade deal

Results of a vote is announced in the House of Commons. Photograph: Jessica Taylor/House of Commons.

Good Morning Britain doctor blasts Cummings and Johnson over ‘unforgivable’ coronavirus mistakes

Dr Sarah Jarvis appearing on Good Morning Britain; ChronicleLive

Brexiteer Mark Francois mocks Michel Barnier’s accent as he insists there will be a deal with EU

ERG chair Mark Francois on talkRADIO; Twitter

Brexiteer Arron Banks demands parliament shows him Russia report before publication

Brexit campaign donor and businessman Arron Banks (CR) and Leave.EU campaigner Andy Wigmore (CL) take a selfie photograph with members of the media in the background as they leave Portcullis House after giving evidence to Parliament's Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Committee. (DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Dominic Raab mocked for celebrating launch of post-Brexit trade talks with Liechtenstein

Dominic Raab appears on Sky News. Photograph: Sky.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protesters outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.