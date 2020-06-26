Latest The New European

Red Wall voters urge Boris Johnson to keep promise over ‘great new deal’ with EU

PUBLISHED: 09:32 26 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:32 26 June 2020

Boris Johnson at the launch of his party's election manifesto in Telford. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Boris Johnson at the launch of his party's election manifesto in Telford. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

PA Archive/PA Images

‘Red Wall’ constituencies which helped deliver Boris Johnson’s election victory by flipping from Labour to Conservative face serious economic and political consequences if the PM fails to deliver his promised European trade deal, according to new research.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

A new report assessing the views of those who switched from Labour to the Conservatives concludes that, not only are Red Wall areas particularly vulnerable to the double economic shock of a no-deal Brexit on top of a recession sparked by coronavirus, but that voters of all persuasions in the Red Wall overwhelmingly want a deal to be struck with the EU.

Polling found approximately 90% of voters in Red Wall seats believe it is important or very important that the government sticks to its manifesto pledge and delivers a ‘great new deal’ for Britain with the EU.

Have your say

Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

The report, combining economic analysis, polling data and switch-voter interviews, was compiled by cross-party advocacy group Best for Britain.

Naomi Smith from the group warned that it was those voters that would be the biggest loser from a failure to strike a deal.

She said: “Red Wall constituencies will be among the biggest losers if the government is unable to agree a comprehensive trade agreement with the EU. Their local economies are most exposed to the double whammy of Corona recession and No Deal – though it should be stressed that all parts of the country will feel significant pain.

You may also want to watch:

“If that does not give ministers pause for thought, then they should consider that a huge majority of Red Wall voters want a good deal struck – even among lifelong Conservative voters, and those who switched away from Labour at the last election, that figure is consistently more than 90%.

“These battleground constituencies are sending out a crystal clear message to the prime minister: Boris, keep your promise.”

Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran said that it again shows the urgent need to extend the transition period to allow for further talks.

She said: “This poll is further evidence that people want the government to focus on the crisis in front of them and avoid a no deal Brexit at the end of the year.

“Boris Johnson is taking the country on an extraordinarily dangerous path by refusing to extend the transition period. Each day brings us closer to a no deal exit that would mean a further hit to jobs and living standards, with the poorest in our society hit hardest.

“It’s not too late to listen to change course. I hope politicians from across the Commons will back the cross-party Bill I have tabled to extend the transition and avoid no deal.”

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

WILL SELF: The Archers’ struggle to remain relevant during the pandemic

Charles Collingwood plays Brian Aldridge in the Archers. Photo: BBC

How Donald Trump is hoping to replicate the success of Richard Nixon

US president Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office (Photo by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images)

Bud Spencer - Europe’s spaghetti western hero

Italian actor and swimmer Bud Spencer (Carlo Pedersoli) riding a horse in the film A Reason to Live. 1972 (Photo by Mondadori Portfolio by Getty Images)

Peter Trudgill: Where did ‘English’ come from?

Englefield House near Reading in Berkshire. Photo: Murray Close/Getty Images)

STAR TURNS: Hollywood’s first child stars

28th April 1930: Three child actresses wearing costumes depicting Wool in the 'Pageant of Britain and her Industries' in aid of the British Legion at the London Pavilion. The costumes are designed by Barbara Cartland. From left to right, they are triplets Claudette, Angela and Claudine Mawby. (Photo by Sasha/Getty Images)

Jacques-Henri Lartigue: The man who captured the world as it sped up

From childhood, Jacques-Henri Lartigue became a chronicler of Belle �poque Paris, capturing the arrival of the modern age in a way that not even writers or artists managed. Photo: Contributed

A city in music: Newcastle

UNSPECIFIED - CIRCA 1964: Photo of Animals (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Catch-22: The cinematic masterpiece that flopped

Actors Jon Voight (left) and Anthony Perkins (1932 - 1992) star in the film 'Catch-22', 1970. (Photo by Paramount Pictures/Archive Photos/Getty Images)

What happens when the Right lose the argument

TULSA, OK - JUNE 20: A supporter sits alone in the top sections of seating as Vice President Mike Pence speaks before President Donald J. Trump arrives for a

Columbo: A look back on America’s greatest detective series

Peter Falk played Lieutenant Columbo in a popular American detective series. Photo: Contributed

Four years on, The New European will keep asking the questions that matter

The New European. Photo: Archant

The New European’s 200th issue: A celebration of the ‘Remoaner’ newspaper

The New European.

Parler: Is this Katie Hopkins’ new home for hatred?

Katie Hopkins is seen as British far-right activist and former leader and founder of English Defence League (EDL). Photo: Luke Dray/Getty Images

North Korea’s Covid campaign

Students and youths attend a mass gathering denouncing 'defectors from the north', at the Pyongyang Youth Park Open-Air Theatre, in Pyongyang on June 6, 2020. - North Korea has threatened to close a liaison office with the South as officials seethe over anti-Pyongyang leaflets sent across the border, saying further steps were also in the pipeline to make Seoul

Why don’t more people care about the disaster in Downing Street?

Health Secretary Matt Hancock. PA Video/PA Wire

Africa should seek own advantages from US-China tensions

Aerial view of cranes loading aluminous soil imported from Guinea at Binzhou Port on June 19, 2019 in Binzhou, Shandong Province of China. Photo: Fu Kun/Visual China Group via Getty Images

The Tories set their sights on another fake ‘Independence Day’

Cartoon by Martin Ronson.

Ireland’s three-party coalition: Change amid continuity

Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin arrives at the convention centre in Dublin for a parliamentary meeting of his party on June 15, 2020. - Three Irish parties are set to govern in coalition with a rotating prime minister after agreeing a draft deal on Monday, shutting Sinn Fein out of office despite a surge at the polls. (Photo by PAUL FAITH / AFP) (Photo by PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images)

Black Lives Matter: Lessons from one generation to the next

Protestors hold

The only way is down for Boris Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Will Labour’s new leader tempt the politically homeless?

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. Photo: Aaron Chown

Keir Starmer: Will he be Labour’s responsible revolutionary?

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. Photo: Aaron Chown

The curious link between Brexit and Tibet

President Donald Trump. Photo: Alex Brandon

MANDRAKE: Could Jeremy Hunt make another bid for Number 10?

Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson were both leadership rivals in 2019. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images

‘We don’t want chlorinated chicken’ - poll finds majority of Brits oppose weaker food standards under UK-US trade deal

US President Donald Trump (left) with Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Steve Parsons/PA.

Campaigners launch #NeverSpoons hashtag as pubs plan July re-opening

A pedestrian shelters from the rain beneath an umbrella as they walk past a JD Wetherspoon Plc pub in London; photographer: Matthew Lloyd/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Anti-Brexit protests take place outside Houses of Parliament as MPs meet for PMQs

Anti-Brexit protesters outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Labour to force housing minister to release records over controversial property deal with Tory donor

Secretary of state Robert Jenrick... pushed through Richard Desmond's Westferry scheme 24 hours before new planning levy was due. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA

Piers Morgan accuses business secretary of ‘bare-faced’ lie over coronavirus testing figures claim

Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan called the business secretary a 'bare-faced' liar; Twitter, GMB

Report finds low-income voters were driving force behind Tory election win

Prime mnister Boris Johnson speaking at a press conference on the election trail. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

Excess deaths in UK during coronavirus pandemic passes 65,000

Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty during a media briefing in Downing Street. Photograph: Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire .

Labour MP accuses Boris Johnson of ‘talking rubbish’ over claims no country has functioning track-and-trace app

Prime minister Boris Johnson giving a statement in the House of Commons; House of Commons/PA Wire

Boris Johnson relaxes social distancing measures claiming there isn’t ‘currently a risk of second peak’

Boris Johnson in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Nigel Farage under investigation by American authorities after flying to US for a Trump rally

Homeland Security officials said Nigel Farage's (pictured above) trip to a Donald Trump rally in the US was 'in the national interest'; Photo by Elyxandro Cegarra/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Piers Morgan tries to block government statement on-air after ministers refused to be interviewed

Piers Morgan challenged ministers to appear on the show to the read the statement out; Twitter, GMB

UK government urged to join EU coronavirus vaccine scheme

Health Secretary Matt Hancock. PA Video/PA Wire

Keir Starmer’s biggest test is still to come

Keir Starmer speaking during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA Wire)

Tory MP issues an apology to the House of Commons over breach of rules

Tory MP Marcus Fysh (right) with Boris Johnson (left). Photograph: Marcus Fysh.

No-deal Brexit bigger threat to UK food supplies than coronavirus claim academics

A 'Get ready for Brexit' sign, part of a huge government advertising campaign launched ahead of Britain's scheduled October 31 departure from the EU last year. (Photo by David Cliff/NurPhoto via Getty

Majority of Brits say Boris Johnson should follow London mayor and take pay cut

Three-quarters of the public think prime minister Boris Johnson and senior government ministers should have their pays slashed by 10%; PA

Most Read

Pollster reveals ‘pivotal’ moment UK appeared to start showing Brexit regret

Professor John Curtice, a polling expert. Photograph: BBC.

Boris Johnson’s new-look ‘Brexit plane’ unveiled

The RAF Voyager used by the Prime Minister and the royal family taxies to the runway at Cambridge airport. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Nigel Farage ignores border rules to arrive ‘in the USA’

Nigel Farage tweets claiming to be in the USA. Photograph: Twitter.

Tory MP accused of hypocrisy after claims break-up of union would ‘destabilise our whole nation’

Saltires and European Union flags flutter in the breeze during a protest by anti-Brexit activists in Edinburgh, Scotland on January 31, 2020. Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images

Government heavily defeated in House of Lords over post-Brexit fishing policy

The Houses of Parliament. (Photo by English Heritage/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.