Anti-Brexit protests to be held in Brighton as delegates arrive for Labour Party conference

Labour members march for a People's Vote outside the party's conference in Liverpool. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

A protest and rally in favour of remaining in the European Union will be held near Labour Party conference in Brighton.

Leading figures from all factions within the party will be joining the 'Trust The People' march which has been organised by the People's Vote campaign.

While the party's position on Brexit and a People's Vote has shifted since the last conference, campaigners are calling on Jeremy Corbyn to provide unequivocal support for the Remain cause.

Among those speaking at the rally on Saturday 21st September will be shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer, shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry and shadow women and equalities secretary Dawn Butler.

There will also be speeches from local MPs Peter Kyle and Caroline Lucas.

Speaking ahead of the event Kyle said: "No Deal or some sort of hard right Johnson Deal won't end Brexit, it would be the beginning of never-ending negotiations in which our country would be in a weaker position than ever.

"In contrast, Labour would put Brexit back to the people. We need a confirmatory referendum before an election on any Johnson deal. That's how we get clarity and closure on Brexit. That's how we can move on from the last three years and start tackling all the other issues which have been ignored for too long."

Caroline Lucas said what the Tories are offering is a significant departure from what was offered in 2016.

"Offering everyone in the country the final say in a new referendum is the best way to heal divides over Brexit," she said.

"The far right of the Tory party now occupying Downing Street want to impose a form of Brexit on the British people that is a million miles from what they once promised.

"And there are those who simply want to see Parliament overturn the result of the last referendum.

"Either course will only deepen divisions in our country. Neither can be called democratic. The only fair way to solve this crisis and get a lasting settlement is through a People's Vote, and a programme to transform Britain so people's very real grievances can be addressed".

The 'Trust the People' march leaves The Level on Union Road in Brighton at 2pm on Saturday and will arrive at the Lawns in Hove at 3pm.

