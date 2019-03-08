Quiz

Test your knowledge of the irreverent news stories surrounding Brexit with this quiz

Who holds the most responsibility for Brexit? Photograph: Yui Mok/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

From commemorative Brexit stamps to how Princess Diana would have voted on Brexit. How well do you remember these stories?

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

We have pulled together a quiz of ten questions which will test your knowledge of the irreverent news surrounding Brexit from the past three years.

How much do you remember?