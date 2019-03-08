Video

'Brexit rollercoaster' paraded through streets on Bonfire night

An effigy of Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg during the parade through the town of Lewes in East Sussex during an annual bonfire night procession held by the Lewes Bonfire Societies. Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

A 'runaway Brexit rollercoaster' which depicted a frantic-looking Boris Johnson has been paraded through the streets during last night's Bonfire night festivities.

The giant sculpture featured the prime minister and Jacob Rees-Mogg, who were carried through Lewes as the town celebrated November 5.

This year's 'rollercoaster' creation is complete with broken rails and signposts pointing separately to 'deal', 'no-deal', and 'ditch'.

Rees-Mogg, the leader of the House of Commons, is shown lounging on his cart of the rollercoaster in reference to his demeanour in the emergency Brexit debate held in September.

Lewes, in East Sussex, is famous for burning effigies of controversial politicians and celebrities each year on Bonfire night.

Participants parade through the town of Lewes in East Sussex during an annual bonfire night procession held by the Lewes Bonfire Societies. Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire Participants parade through the town of Lewes in East Sussex during an annual bonfire night procession held by the Lewes Bonfire Societies. Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

They are paraded along the narrow streets of Lewes before being burned in front of thousands of onlookers.

It is the second year in a row Boris Johnson has been featured among the effigies created by the fireworks societies who take part in the festivities.

Last year the PM was depicted holding an axe and Theresa May's severed head.