MPs preparing for Saturday showdown over Brexit on the day of the People's Vote march

MPs preparing for a Saturday sitting in the House of Commons to decide what happens with Brexit, while hundreds of thousands of anti-Brexit protesters are expected to march on Westminster.

Government sources said MPs were expected to be called back to Westminster on October 19 regardless of whether Boris Johnson has been able to secure agreement on a Brexit deal.

The summit in Brussels on October 17 and 18 is the last scheduled meeting of EU leaders before Britain is supposed to leave on October 31.

If the prime minister is able to get an agreement, it will be an opportunity for MPs - who will have to give their approval - to debate it.

Otherwise, Johnson is expected to set out how he plans to take Britain out of the EU at the end of the month regardless.

The prospects of an agreement were looking slim after Downing Street accused the EU of making it "essentially impossible" for the UK to leave with a deal.

Johnson is expected to meet Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar on Thursday in a last-ditch effort to break the deadlock over the Northern Ireland backstop, which continues to stand in the way of an agreement.

But after speaking to Johnson by telephone, Varadkar warned that it would be "very difficult" to get an agreement in time for next week.

