Police investigate racist sign calling for people to speak English or leave following Brexit Day

The racist poster that was posted on a fire door at Winchester Tower in Norwich. Photograph: Twitter/David Hannant/Archant. Archant

Police are investigating a racist sign that has been posted in a block of flats calling for people to speak English or leave now that Brexit has happened.

There was widespread anger at the news that an A4 sheet of paper headed 'Happy Brexit Day' had been attached to a fire door in a council-owned block of flats in Remain-voting Norwich.

The anonymous sign features a far-right rant in which the author demanded that residents of the Winchester Tower block speak no other language than English following the UK's departure from the EU, and to surrender their flat if they cannot.

"As we finally have our great country back," it begins, "we feel there is one rule to that [sic] needs to be made clear to Winchester Tower residents."

"We do not tolerate people speaking other languages than English in the flats.

The full poster put up in Winchester Tower. Photograph: Twitter. The full poster put up in Winchester Tower. Photograph: Twitter.

"We are now our own country again and the the [sic] Queens English is spoken tongue here.

"If you do not want to speak whatever is the mother tongue of the country you came from then we suggest you return to that place and return your flat to the council so they can let British people live here and we can return to what was normality before you infected this once great island."

It continues: "It's a simple choice obey the rule of the majority or leave.

"You won't have long till our government will implement rules that will put British first. So, best evolve or leave.

"God Save the Queen, her government and all true patriots."

News of the poster circulated on social media. Sharing a photograph of the poster, one Twitter user said: "My friends' friend had this stuck on their flat door in London. They woke up to this vile and racist message. In one of the most diverse cities in the UK. You cannot tell me that Brexiteers are not racist."

Another responded: "My god. I am ashamed to be British today. Thinking of all the wonderful medical staff that helped me to deliver my baby son safely. They were from everywhere - it was wonderful. I stand firmly against this xenophobic trash."

Neighbours reacted with anger about the sign, with one telling local newspaper the Eastern Daily Press: "The bottom line is I am a Christian and I believe you should love your neighbour, wherever they are from and whatever colour their skin is.

"It is quite surprising because I have always felt that there's a good community feel in this building and I can't think of anybody here who would have written such things."

A second said: "It is what it is really, I did not see the poster myself. However, I think everyone should be able to live where they want."

Another added: "Who else lives here does not really affect me."

A spokesman for Norwich City Council, which manages the block, said the police have been involved.

"Norwich has a proud history of being a welcoming city and we will not tolerate this behaviour.

"As soon as we were made aware of this incident, we reported it to the police and they are investigating.

"We take this very seriously and urge residents to contact us or the police if they have any concerns."

Norwich voted 56.1% to Remain in the EU referendum in 2016.