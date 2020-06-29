Latest The New European

Poll finds Brexit voters less likely to care about spread of coronavirus than Remainers

PUBLISHED: 15:09 29 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:09 29 June 2020

Anti-Brexit demonstrator waves European Union and Union flags outside the Houses of Parliament in London. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA.

Anti-Brexit demonstrator waves European Union and Union flags outside the Houses of Parliament in London. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA.

PA Archive/PA Images

Brexit voters are less concerned about the spread of coronavirus when pubs and restaurants reopen than their Remainer counterparts, a snap poll has found.

The survey - commissioned by LBC radio and run by Deltapoll - showed that Remainers were more worried (69%) about eating in a restaurant than Brexit backers (64%). They were also more weary about going for a drink at their local pub (70%) than Leavers (67%).

Three quarters of Remainers also said they anxious about jetting overseas on holidays whereas only 64% of Brexiteers felt the same.

Deltapoll said the figures showed a more alarming trend: “Lockdown might be easing but the public remain uneasy. Forget about Bournemouth beaches, the true picture is one of British families worried about taking a holiday, going for a meal or even for a pint.

“You can hardly blame them - there remain high levels of concern about how the government has responded to the pandemic, most notably about Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), care homes and the test and traced fiasco.

“Immediately accepting new guidance on what can now be done will inevitably be treated with some caution.”

Remainers were also more cautious about schools re-opening in September and getting a haircut.

Pollsters also asked which leader performed the best through the crisis.

The polling also found Boris Johnson showed the strongest leadership, with almost half of Leave voters backing the prime minister.

But it was chancellor Rishi Sunak who was Remainers’ choice of leader, just ahead of Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

More than 1,500 adults across England took part in polling, which occurred between June 24-25.

