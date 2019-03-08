Video

Gove: Brexit will happen by October 31 despite extension letter being sent

Michael Gove speaking on Sky's Ridge on Sunday. Picture: Sky Archant

Michael Gove has said that the UK will leave the European Union by October 31, despite Boris Johnson being legally obliged to send a letter asking for a further extension yesterday.

'We are going to leave the EU by October 31... the extension letter was sent because parliament required it to be sent but Parliament can't change the PM's mind or the government's policy' says Michael Gove. #Ridge



Follow Sunday politics live here: https://t.co/oWnYC5pbpC pic.twitter.com/fWmUssdSTU — Ridge on Sunday (@RidgeOnSunday) October 20, 2019

Speaking on Sky's Sophy Ridge on Sunday, Gove seemed to contradict the fact the Prime Minister had been forced to ask for an extension just the day before.

He said: "We are going to leave by October 31. We have the means and the ability to do so.

"Yesterday we had some people who voted for delay, voted explicitly to try to frustrate this process and to drag it out.

"I think the mood in the country is clear, the Prime Minister's determination is absolute in this. We must leave the EU by the 31st of October."

Gove added that the letter was only sent "because parliament required it to be sent."

"Parliament can't change the Prime Minister's mind, parliament can't change the government's policy."

Gove also said that the government has triggered 'Operation Yellowhammer' - its preparations for a no-deal Brexit - after Boris Johnson's failed attempt to get his deal through parliament on 'Super Saturday.'