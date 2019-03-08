Brexiteer receives history lesson after claiming we didn't need experts to win World War II

A Brexiteer has claimed that we did not need academics and experts to win World War II, and was promptly given a history lesson over Twitter by Remainers.

A user who goes by the name of Stanley White tweeted took a leaf out of the pro-Brexit playbook by dismissing the views of experts, scientists and academics, but also tried to use the war to attempt to justify his point.

Attempting to evoke some sort of Churchillian spirit, White took to Twitter to say: "Remoaners keep going on about academics and scientists. Well academics didn't help us on the beaches or in the trenches.

"That was down [to] the Great British spirit, grit, determination and strength. Academics would be shit in the trenches. Brexit needs heroes.

"F*** experts."

Despite the tweet sounding like it belonged to a parody account, White appeared to be deadly serious about his words.

Remainers were quick to seize on his words and school him on World War II.

It started with Twitter user 'Brexit bin' sending him a photograph of an enigma machine.

They wrote: "This is an enigma machine. It created German codes. It was impossible to crack. A bunch of British scientists, led by a gay man from Manchester, cracked it. Their work saved 14 million lives and shortened the war by 2 years. Heroes come in all shapes and sizes."

Jon Fisher responded: "Enigma, radar, the Manhattan project, the bouncing bomb, jet engines and various other advances in aeronautical and naval engineering."

John Rain wrote: "Barnes Wallis. Alan Turing. Look them up."

A user calling themselves Lotto replied: "You fought in the war did you, Stanley? Plenty of academics and scientists did, so they were both experts and heroes. You are neither, I suspect."

Ian W branded it a "very stupid tweet". He continued: "In less than 1 minute I came up with Watson Watt, Wilkens & Bowen - radar. RJ Mitchell - Spitfire. Harry Hawker - Hurricane. Barns Wallis - bouncing bomb. Alan Turing - Enigma Code. Tommy Flowers - Lorenz Code."

Max Migliorato said: "Alan Turing, mathematician, academic genius (theorized the computer) and code breaker (enigma machine), you ignoramus. And the scientists who developed the Radar, winning the battle of Britain."

Emma Kennedy wrote: "Do me a favour and Google Alan Turing, the Enigma machine and the brilliant minds at Bletchley who single handedly saved millions of lives simply because they were experts. Not all heroes carry guns."

The Twitter user's account has since been suspended by the social media network.

