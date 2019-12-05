Video

Brexiteer says Boris Johnson is too close to Macron to deliver EU exit

Boris Johnson will fail to deliver Brexit because he is "in with Macron", according to an irate LBC caller. Photo: LBC / PA Archant

Karen, who called into Shelagh Fogarty's show, said she wouldn't vote for the Conservatives in the general election after seeing Johnson being "pally pally" with other world leaders during the Nato summit at Buckingham Palace.

With no Brexit Party candidates standing in her constituency, Karen added it was not worth voting at all.

She said: "Labour doesn't agree with Brexit and I don't think Boris will do the Brexit that I want.

"I don't trust him to be honest. He was standing there (at Buckingham Palace) with Macron and the others and I don't think he's going to do Brexit.

"He's in with all the top people, so he's not going to do it properly."

Fogarty, who was visibly taken aback by Karen's comments, asked what Johnson was expected to do instead of talking to leaders including Emmanuel Macron and Justin Trudeau.

"He's the prime minister. He was at a summit - he's bound to speak to them," said Fogarty.

"He's got to speak to them - it's his job. What do you want him to do - swan around punching people at the palace because he's going to deliver Brexit?"

But Karen said Johnson's body language proved Brexit will be "wishy washy", instead of the deal "every day people want".

The caller then vented her frustrations over the EU, adding: "Why are we governed by these people? We give all our money to them and where does that money go?

"People went out and voted for Brexit two-and-a-half years ago and we haven't got it. What is the rest of the world thinking?"

Despite Karen's conclusion, Johnson's interaction with Macron, Trudeau and Princess Anne at the Nato summit has been making headlines for different reasons.

Footage appears to show the world leaders joking about Donald Trump, although it is not known who they are talking about during the exchange.