Mark Francois baffles BBC News viewers by claiming EU will ‘blink again’ over government’s Brexit position

Brexiteer Mark Francois told the BBC the EU would 'blink again' and concede to British trade demands; Twitter Archant

Tory Brexiteer Mark Francois has defended the government’s position on Brexit, claiming that the EU will “blink again” and cave to British negotiating demands before trade talks end.

Francois told the BBC he felt the EU would concede ground on contentious negotiating points such as the level playing field and fisheries as long as the UK remain committed to ending talks by December 31.

The government has formally ‘given notice’ to the bloc of its intentions not to seek an extension to the Brexit transition period. There are also reports Downing Street will relax border checks on EU goods from January 1 over fears of the economic impacts of coronavirus.

Commenting on the government’s decision, Francois said: “The government has made it absolutely plain that there will be no extension of the transition period and therefore we got until the end of December to come up with an agreement.

“I believe we can do that because we managed to get them to change the Withdrawal Agreement and drop the backstop in three months... even though Michel Barnier swore blind he would not do any of those things.”

He added: “They [the EU] blinked once and I believe if we hold our nerve, they will blink again”.

When pressed on whether businesses should be given more time to prepare, the Tory MP responded: “We’ve got plenty of time. What we need is political will.”

Twitter users could not have been less supportive of the dangerous game Francois was recommending.

Trade unionist Clare Hepworth said: “Give me strength! Mark Francois #bbcnews refusing to contemplate an extension of the transition period & invokes the Tory manifesto pledge!

“I think he’s suffering political amnesia or thinks viewers are dumb. That was BEFORE the pandemic struck & reduced our economy by a third!”

David Head reminded users of concessions Boris Johnson to get the Withdrawal Agreement: “It was Boris Johnson who blinked first the last time around, over that border in the Irish Sea. Francois’ memory is seriously defective. #BrexitReality.”

The New European’s editor-at-large Alastair Campbell agreed. “‘Blinked’? What planet are these people on? @BorisJohnson caved to get a deal. Now he says he doesn’t like the deal he agreed to.”

Others just vented their frustration with the Brexiteer. Andy Law wrote: “Gutted, saw Mark Francois was trending and had my fingers crossed that he’d been fired for something unthinkable. But it appears it’s just because he’s still an insufferable twat”.