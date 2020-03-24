Video

Brexiteer pub chain boss tells staff to work in Tesco as he won’t pay them for a month

Brexiteer Tim Martin tells workers they won't be paid for a period during the coronavirus outbreak. Photograph: Vimeo. Archant

Wetherspoon pub chain boss Tim Martin has told his staff to go work at Tesco during the coronavirus lockdown as he will not be paying them until the end of April.

Boris Johnson during a visit to Wetherspoons Metropolitan Bar in London with Tim Martin, chair of JD Wetherspoon. Picture: Henry Nicholls/PA Wire/PA Images Boris Johnson during a visit to Wetherspoons Metropolitan Bar in London with Tim Martin, chair of JD Wetherspoon. Picture: Henry Nicholls/PA Wire/PA Images

Staff were unsurprisingly fuming that he would be relying on the government grant to pay workers, but that it will not be available until the end of April.

Workers have sent a letter to the Brexiteer pub chain demanding full pay, after their bonuses were also stripped, only to be told by Martin that they will have to turn to supermarkets for work.

The pub chain boss had previously called for pubs to remain open, claiming there is no signs of transmission of the coronavirus in his establishments.

“I’m very sorry about the situation that has occurred with our pubs. They’ve been shut as you know.

“Unprecedented in the last 40 years and it puts everyone in a terribly difficult position.

“And I know you’re all sitting there wondering what the hell is happening and over the weekend I had lots of phonecalls with different people and we’re trying to sort it out as best we can in this highly unusual situation.

“I know that all our trade now has gone to supermarkets. Not only our trade, but the trade from cafés, leisure centres, restaurants etc.

“So we have had lots of calls from supermarkets, Tesco alone want 20,000 people to join them. That’s half the amount of people who work in our pubs.”

Wishing his staff good luck, he said it would be better off for them to go work for the supermarket chain if they need to pay the bills.

“If I’m honest, I could say you can get the furlough payments and stay at home,”

“If you’re offered a job at a supermarket, many of you will want to do that. If you think it’s a good idea, do it.

“I can completely understand it. If you’ve worked for us before I promise we will give you first preference if you want to come back.

“I completely understand if you don’t want to wait around for us to reopen but deeply appreciate your work.

“I’ve so much enjoyed talking to you in my pub crawls over the weeks and best of luck.”

An upset worker told The New European: “Martin had clearly stated in the video that if you reapply when this all does blow over you might not get your job back. In my opinion, this was the worst thing for staff morale. Not once did he express any empathy for us.

“But a lot of students are still worried, with Brexit and now this virus we have probably chosen the worst year ever to graduate, jobs will be scarce and I’m pretty sure we’ll be at the job centre in our gowns... if we even get to physically graduate.”