Brexiteers fume over new British passports after they turn out to be black instead of Navy blue

Composite picture of an old British passport (left) and a burgundy UK passport in the European Union style format; PA PA Wire/Press Association Images

Brexiteers are fuming about the colour of the new British passport, accusing the government of making them black instead of the “traditional” Navy blue.

The new design, which replaces the EU-inspired burgundy layout that Britons have used since 1988, came into force in March to coincide with the UK’s departure from the EU.

However, people are livid after copies they received turned out to be black, instead of the “iconic” blue that coated British passports decades earlier.

“Well, the blue passport is black for one thing,” Isaac Mottisone wrote on Twitter.

Lee Rogers said: “Well that was worth all the trouble a blue passport that’s actually black and makes travel to practically everywhere more difficult.”

Others complained about the quality of the new design.

Ashley Gorman wrote: “And to top off the misery, the passport is black (not even blue?!), really poor quality, flimsy and thin, and the edges are peeling. If it already looks like this, imagine what it will be like after a few years.”

Another called it a “major downgrade”, blasting the look as “ultra-bland”.

Many, however, could not miss the irony of the situation.

Scientists for EU head Mike Galsworthy called the bungled colour scheme “an analogy for Brexit on so many levels”.

Stephen Gallagher wrote: “Wait till they find out about the ‘freedom of movement’ part.”

In a statement, the Home Office confirm the colour is actually blue. A department spokesperson said it was shade number 5395C, according to the standardised colour classification chart, Pantone.

Home office secretary Priti Patel was elated about the new look, saying it “entwined with our national identity” and that she could not “wait to travel on one”.

The new passports will also carry its own symbolic design – the floral emblems of England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales embossed on the back cover.