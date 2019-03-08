Brexit Party candidate angered after bags of dog poo left on his doorstep

The Brexit Party bus. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

A Brexit Party candidate has complained after bags of dog excrement was repeatedly left on his doorstep.

Graham Cushway turned to his local newspaper the Argus after the Brighton Kempton politician complained he had become a "victim of intimidation" after announcing his plans to stand in the local area.

The Brexiteer told the newspaper: "About a week ago I had 'Tory scum' written on the front window of my abode in the dirt there".

He continued to explain: "Since that time I also have also had dog excrement repeatedly thrown on to my front porch and somebody has also been coming by and stamped on it."

"With the graffiti I crossed out 'Tory' in favour of 'Brexit Party' and added the words 'get it right'.

"However the dog excrement business is continuing."

However Cushway said his experience as a soldier meant he was "not easily threatened".

"This is a fairly futile exercise. I did six years in Iraq including being in Fallujah for the Third Battle of Fallujah.

"I was then moved to Baghdad to participate in The Surge there, and was later in the country for the invasion by the Islamic State."

Brexiteer Cushway was once in a metal band called Stuka Squadron - named after the German luftwaffe.

According to its Twitter biography, the music group claims it is the "greatest metal act consisting entirely of undead pilots of the Luftwaffe the world has ever seen", but in another online description had to add it shared "no affiliation or beliefs with the white supremacy movement".

- Cushway is standing against Labour MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle, Brighton and Hove mayor Alex Phillips for the Greens, and Conservative councillor Joe Miller.