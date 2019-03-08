Is the general election becoming a two-horse race?
PUBLISHED: 14:24 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:24 14 November 2019
New polling has showed the biggest mover in the polls over the last week has been in Labour's favour - suggesting the race is between two horses once again.
According the polling website Britain Elects the Tories have dropped 0.2% since the last major tracker update on November 5th.
By contrast Labour has risen 2.2% in support rising to 28.6%.
This is despite the Conservatives benefiting from the Brexit Party stepping down in a number of Tory-held seats.
Their support is now down 1.3% trailing at 9.3%. The Lib Dems are at 16.3%, with little change in the polling tracker.
The Greens are down 0.5% with support at 3%.
Britain Elects also reports support for other parties is down 0.2% at 5.9%.
But the opposition still has a mountain to climb with an 8.6% gap between the two leading parties.
Polling expert John Curtice has claimed the chances of a Labour majority were "as close to zero as one can safely say it to be" - but added he could still become prime minister in the event of a hung parliament.
