Is the general election becoming a two-horse race?

Sian Berry for the Greens, Jeremy Corbyn for Labour, Jo Swinson for the Lib Dems, Nigel Farage for the Brexit Party, Boris Johnson for the Conservatives, Anna Soubry for Change UK, Nicola Sturgeon for SNP and Adam Price for Plaid Cymru. Photograph: TNE/PA. Archant

New polling has showed the biggest mover in the polls over the last week has been in Labour's favour - suggesting the race is between two horses once again.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

According the polling website Britain Elects the Tories have dropped 0.2% since the last major tracker update on November 5th.

By contrast Labour has risen 2.2% in support rising to 28.6%.

This is despite the Conservatives benefiting from the Brexit Party stepping down in a number of Tory-held seats.

You may also want to watch:

Their support is now down 1.3% trailing at 9.3%. The Lib Dems are at 16.3%, with little change in the polling tracker.

The Greens are down 0.5% with support at 3%.

Britain Elects also reports support for other parties is down 0.2% at 5.9%.

But the opposition still has a mountain to climb with an 8.6% gap between the two leading parties.

Polling expert John Curtice has claimed the chances of a Labour majority were "as close to zero as one can safely say it to be" - but added he could still become prime minister in the event of a hung parliament.