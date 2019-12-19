Britain First supporters urged to join Tories to help 'secure' Boris Johnson

The leader of far-right group Britain First, Paul Golding, arriving at Bromley Magistrates' Court. Photograph: John Stillwell/PA. PA Archive/PA Images

Far-right activists in Britain First have been urged to join the Conservatives to ensure Boris Johnson is 'secure' as leader.

The extremist group sent an email urging its supporters to join the party days after Tommy Robinson claimed to have joined.

"If you haven't joined the Conservative Party yet, we urge you to do so immediately, to make Boris Johnson's leadership more secure.

"Senior Britain First officials and rank-and-file members have been receiving their Conservative membership cards in the post.

"Just as Momentum activists joined the Labour Party to solidify Jeremy Corbyn's grip on that party, Britain First activists and members seem to be doing the same for the Tories and Boris."

The group also posted a photograph of a membership card belonging to Andrew Edge, the organisation's chief of staff, who had joined the Hazel Grove constituency.

It is claimed Edge was "out campaigning for them all along as well".

Britain First has seen its leaders previously jailed for its far-right activities and investigated by counterterror police.