Britain now has highest number of coronavirus deaths in Europe

A nurse looks out from a coronavirus recovery ward at a hospital in Co Armagh, Northern Ireland. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire.

The UK has reached the highest coronavirus death toll in Europe after more than 30,000 deaths were recorded from Covid-19.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

The latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures show there were 29,710 deaths involving Covid-19 in England and Wales up to April 24 (and which were registered up to May 2), compared with 22,173 deaths of people in England and Wales testing positive for Covid-19 reported by the Department of Health & Social Care for the same period.

The ONS total is 34% higher than the Department of Health total as it includes all mentions of Covid-19 on a death certificate, including suspected Covid-19, and are based on the date that deaths occurred.

Factoring in the deaths for Scotland and Northern Ireland this brings the total to 32,313 - the highest recorded in Europe and second-highest in the world to the US.

It exceeds the death toll of Italy - until now Europe’s worst-hit country - which previously recorded a total of 29,079 deaths.

Commenting on the ONS data, Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner said “any talk of being ‘past the peak’ of this virus is meaningless given these figures.”

You may also want to watch:

She added: “We need urgent action to get PPE to staff the frontline and tests for care workers”.

Nick Stripe, head of health analysis at the ONS, said that the overall number of deaths was dropping.

Have your say Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

But he cautioned that the number of excess deaths in the week ending April 24 is still the second highest since records began in 1993.

“We would kind of expect to see that impact of the lockdown now, so it’s reassuring to see that the number of deaths have slightly dropped from that very high peak.”

Last week Boris Johnson was ridiculed for claiming that Britain’s response to coronavirus had been a “success”, saying “there will be many people looking now at our apparent success” in dealing with the outbreak.

Health officials have previously urged against “Eurovision” comparisons between the UK and Europe over the numbers of coronavirus death due to differences in population age, density, and recording measures.

Sir David Spiegelhalter of Cambridge University told the BBC: “There are so many variabilities about how people record Covid deaths - even what the correct metric is for measuring the impact of the epidemic - that to start saying we’re going to be worse or whatever is completely inappropriate.”