UK reports more coronavirus deaths in one day than all of the EU27 combined

Prime minister Boris Johnson and senior ministers have come under intense criticism for their handling of the coronavirus outbreak. Photgraph: Ben Birchall/PA. PA Archive/PA Images

The UK has reported more deaths from the coronavirus in one day than all 27 EU member states combined.

The UK saw 359 more people have die from Covid-19 on Wednesday compared with 332 across the EU.

According to a tweet by Euronews political editor Darren McCaffrey, the highest single count of deaths in Europe occurred in France, where 107 have died after contracting the virus.

But even with all of the other EU countries totalled in, it is still lower than the UK’s own figure.

“Wow! From my calculation the UK today announced more #coronavirus deaths, 359 than the entire EU 27 combined, 324 - quite extraordinary,” McCaffrey wrote.

“Has this happened before?”

The UK’s total death toll from Covid-19 has exceeded 50,000 victims. It is currently the second largest total in the world, with the US taking top spot with 109,000 deaths.

However, the World Health Organization (WHO), has warned that the data surrounding death rates in countries is yet to be complete and that nations are using different virus-reporting methods.

“Differences are to be expected between information products published by WHO, national public health authorities, and other sources using different inclusion criteria and different data cut-off times,” a WHO report said. “While steps are taken to ensure accuracy and reliability, all data are subject to continuous verification and change.”

The figures come as Downing Street faces mounting criticism for its handling of the outbreak after the UK exceeded a target to keep death rates at around 20,000 people. Opposition MPs have called for a public inquiry into the matter.

Whitehall is attempting to curb transmissions from overseas travellers by imposing a 14-day quarantine on new arrivals in England.

Speaking on BBC, Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis said: “The higher the spread of the virus here in the community in the UK, the more negligible any difference is of somebody coming into the country.

“As the spread in our communities is now much lower, the marginal impact of anyone coming into the country (with Covid-19) is much higher - that is why this is the right time to do it.”

He added: “The reality is that we want to stay ahead of this, the transport secretary is working across government to look at how we fine-tune this as we go forward.”