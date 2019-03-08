Ministers accused of 'prematurely leaving the decision-making table' at EU

Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Stephen Barclay leaves after a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

UK officials have been accused of allowing Britain to become 'rule-takers' at the European Union after Brexit department announced they would stop attending most meetings.

The government's Brexit department claimed that as a departing member state it "makes sense to 'unshackle' officials' from these EU meetings to enable them to better focus their talents on our immediate national priorities."

Civil servants and ministers will now only attend EU meetings where the UK has a significant national interest in the outcome of discussions, such as on security.

The department added that the UK will continue to be present at the EU until October 31st, and said the move avoids frustrating "the functioning of the EU".

The government has requested that the president of the European parliament exercises the vote on the UK's behalf.

Stephen Barclay, the Brexit secretary, said: "From now on we will only go to the meetings that really matter, reducing attendance by over half and saving hundreds of hours.

"This will free up time for ministers and their officials to get on with preparing for our departure on October 31 and seizing the opportunities that lie ahead."

But Liberal Democrat MP and Best for Britain supporter Tom Brake said it was "another instance of the government shooting itself in the foot."

He said: "We don't know what our relationship with the EU will be like in the future. We have yet to agree any kind of deal with the EU that can pass through parliament. No-deal has been categorically rejected by parliament, and has no mandate from the public. Yet we're now prematurely leaving the decision-making table.

"Brexit sounds the death-knell for British influence abroad. This government announcement points to Britain becoming a nation of rule-takers."