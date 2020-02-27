More than a fifth would trust robots over politicians to handle Brexit negotiations

Boris Johnson (centre), alongside new Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (second right), Cabinet Secretary Mark Sedwill (second left), Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey (right) and Health Secretary Matt Hancock (left). Photograph: Matt Dunham/PA Wire.

More than a fifth of British people would trust artificial intelligence over politicians to handle Brexit, new research suggests.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

When asked about AI and politics, 22% said they would trust an AI program over politicians to handle complex negotiations such as Brexit.

However, the research, carried out by AI firm Fountech.ai, indicated that public opinion was still conflicted on the technology - with 32% of those asked saying they consider it to be a danger to society.

More than half (57%) also said they were concerned AI would steal more human jobs than it would create.

16% said they would trust it to make a ruling in a court of law.

Nikolas Kairinos, chief executive of Fountech.ai said: "These results are somewhat conflicting.

"On the one hand, consumers appear willing to trust the ruthless rationality and efficiency of AI when it comes to certain tasks. However, the fear of AI 'taking over' remains rife.

"There is still an evident knowledge gap surrounding AI. After all, the majority of consumers assume how AI is represented in films and television series is accurate.

"AI will inevitably change the world as we know it, but it will not be in the threatening way that so many people currently assume.

"In reality, AI is a useful tool that offers countless benefits to humans. We must remember that AI's full potential can only be achieved in collaboration with humans.

"That's why I'm optimistic that by entering into a partnership, humans and AI will be able to move forward and forge a productive partnership."

Earlier this week Iain Duncan Smith called for experts, rather than civil servants, to handle the Brexit negotiations.