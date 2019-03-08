Browser extension stops users having to read about Brexit

Anti-Brexit campaigners wave Union and European Union flags outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

There is a new Chrome extension that stops you having to read about Brexit ever again.

How a story on Amber Rudd appears with the browser extension installed. Photograph: TNE. How a story on Amber Rudd appears with the browser extension installed. Photograph: TNE.

The tool which you can freely install on any browser, replaces references to the UK's departure from the European Union, with the word 'breakfast' and similar variations.

It means references to the 'backstop' become 'back bacon' while the European Union becomes the 'Brunch Union'. Remainers, meanwhile, are known as Fasters, while The New European becomes The New Brunch.

It is the perfect tool for those that are looking to stick your fingers in their ears and ignore the biggest issue of the last three years - online at least.

The "Brexit Means Breakfast" plug-in was launched by Mark Rofe and Jerre Baumeister after polling revealed that a third of people were avoiding the news out of frustration.

How a story on Nigel Farage appears with the browser extension installed. Photograph: TNE. How a story on Nigel Farage appears with the browser extension installed. Photograph: TNE.

Rofe told the Mirror Online: "As much as you can try there's just no escaping the topic of Brexit. People are deflated, frustrated and hungry for a solution.

"The Brexit situation doesn't look like it's going away any time soon, so we decided to make reading about it enjoyable or at the very least more tolerable.

"What we have created changes Brexit discussions to breakfast, so you no longer have to read about Brexit."

He added: "We like it this way, we much prefer reading about breakfast, brunch and a full English than Brexit and we thought others might too."

The inspiration is likely to also have come from politicians who mixed the two topics up shortly after the EU referendum.

The then Welsh Conservative leader Andrew Davies told an annual conference in 2016: "Conference, mark my words. We will make breakfast, Brexit, a success."

He joked: "Now that's word that wasn't meant to come out like that was it! I'll have a word with the autocue at the back."