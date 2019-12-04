Burger King mocks Vote Leave's campaign bus and there's nothing but praise

Burger King mocks the Vote Leave campaign bus.

Burger King has mocked Vote Leave's campaign bus during the EU referendum which claimed that the British sends £350 million a week to the EU.

The now-notorious Vote Leave bus pictured ahead of its journey across Britain. Vote Leave has since been fined £61,000 for breaking electoral law over spending limits.

The much derided figure, which Brexiteers claim they would spend on the NHS if they won the referendum, saw the chair of statistics authority slam the claim.

There was even a court case that attempted to get Boris Johnson in the dock for lying to the public about the true cost.

Now Burger King has waded into the row nearly four years later by rolling out an advert on their own bright red bus mocking political claims.

"Another whopper on the side of a bus," reads the advert as it promotes one of its key burger offerings.

Burger King mocks the Vote Leave campaign bus. Photograph: Contributed. Burger King mocks the Vote Leave campaign bus. Photograph: Contributed.

"Must be an election", it adds.

There was praise from social media users after Twitter user Stu Royall originally spotted it parked outside the Houses of Parliament earlier in the day.

"I'm voting Burger King for prime minister!" said Amy Card.

"Every other creative in the advertising field can pack up, no one is ever beating this burn," said another.

Burger King mocks the Vote Leave campaign bus. Photograph: Contributed. Burger King mocks the Vote Leave campaign bus. Photograph: Contributed.

"Well played Burger King, well played," wrote @SarfEastCaff.

"Give this advertising genius a CBE", tweeted another.

Burger King told The New European: "As the home of the Whopper, we felt that if anyone has the right to stick whoppers on the side of a bus, it's us. So naturally, we've taken the opportunity to shine a light on our iconic Whopper in all its flame-grilled glory."