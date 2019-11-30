Business leaders throw their weight behind Lib Dem pro-EU policies

A view of the Liberal Democrat battlebus during the election campaign. Photograph: Hollie Adams/PA Wire.

An open letter backing the Lib Dems' pro-EU manifesto has been backed by more than 60 business leaders.

The open letter supporting the party's pro-EU stance and economic policies has been backed by business leaders including the chief executive of fashion chain Superdry, Julian Dunkerton, and Alex Chesterman - founder of e-commerce firms Lovefilm, Zoopla and Cazoo.

Lib Dem economics spokesman Sir Ed Davey said the support shows they are "the natural party of business".

The letter states: "The Liberal Democrats are the only party who have set out a credible plan for future prosperity that addresses these strengths and challenges, and we strongly welcome their commitment to working in partnership with business to achieve this vision.

"We need to act boldly and urgently to tackle the climate emergency. And we must create more quality jobs and investment if the UK is to truly prosper from the fourth industrial revolution.

"Success will require government and business working together in partnership.

"This means commitment to investing in the education, skills, innovation, infrastructure and regional development critical to building an inclusive, world-class digital and green economy.

"We need support for small and growing businesses; and commitment to fostering responsibility and sustainability.

"Crucially, we need commitment to maintaining close and open relationships with our European partners and globally, upon which all of this depends."

Sir Ed said: "Businesses are rightly worried about the uncertainty of Brexit. Between Boris Johnson's expletives and Jeremy Corbyn's failed 1970s economic model, the two tired old parties have stopped listening.

"If you want to risk Brexit or get it done, you cannot be the party of business. That is the reality today.

"The Liberal Democrats are the only party that will stop Brexit and create the environment to help business grow. That is why we are the natural party of business."