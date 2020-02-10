Andrea Leadsom hints reporters should stop using the word Brexit in questions

Business secretary Andrea Leadsom and minister of state at the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Kwasi Kwarteng arriving for a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

Business secretary Andrea Leadsom has told reporters that the government no longer uses the word 'Brexit' in response to a question during a press conference in Sunderland.

Visiting the Nissan car manufacturer factory in the North East of England the minister was asked what conversations had been had between the company owners and the government over Brexit, Leadsom followed her boss in rejecting the use of the term.

She told reporters: "We never use that word any more. That was something that happened."

The Sunderland Echo reports she went on to praise the "fantastic" tour she had been given of the facilities in Sunderland before referencing "the asks that Nissan have of government in looking at the future trading relationship with the EU".

She said: "What we're seeking with the EU is a good relationship that makes sense for us and for them and enables us to continue to trade openly with each other."

Her comments reflect a leaked memo from the government in which they tell civil servants not to use the word Brexit, as well as avoiding use of 'deal', 'no deal' and 'partnership'.

Last week Boris Johnson claimed he had not "banned" the word, but that it was over, so the word was not needed.