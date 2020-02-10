Andrea Leadsom hints reporters should stop using the word Brexit in questions
PUBLISHED: 11:09 10 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:15 10 February 2020
PA Wire/PA Images
Business secretary Andrea Leadsom has told reporters that the government no longer uses the word 'Brexit' in response to a question during a press conference in Sunderland.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism
Visiting the Nissan car manufacturer factory in the North East of England the minister was asked what conversations had been had between the company owners and the government over Brexit, Leadsom followed her boss in rejecting the use of the term.
She told reporters: "We never use that word any more. That was something that happened."
The Sunderland Echo reports she went on to praise the "fantastic" tour she had been given of the facilities in Sunderland before referencing "the asks that Nissan have of government in looking at the future trading relationship with the EU".
She said: "What we're seeking with the EU is a good relationship that makes sense for us and for them and enables us to continue to trade openly with each other."
Her comments reflect a leaked memo from the government in which they tell civil servants not to use the word Brexit, as well as avoiding use of 'deal', 'no deal' and 'partnership'.
Last week Boris Johnson claimed he had not "banned" the word, but that it was over, so the word was not needed.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.Become a supporter