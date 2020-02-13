Latest The New European

Leave-voting ministers could lose jobs in cabinet reshuffle

PUBLISHED: 08:40 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:05 13 February 2020

Boris Johnson holds his a cabinet meeting. Photograph: Matt Dunham/PA.

Boris Johnson holds his a cabinet meeting. Photograph: Matt Dunham/PA.

PA Wire/PA Images

A number of Brexit-backing cabinet ministers are fearing for their jobs as cabinet awaits the 'brutal' process which could see a number of well-known MPs lose their jobs.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

In a sign that the Tories are preparing for a lengthy period in government, Johnson instead wants to give ministerial experience to a range of women who could be promoted to the cabinet in future reshuffles.

There is not expected to be a reduction in the number of female members of the cabinet, but Baroness Morgan has already said she intends to leave her ministerial role and the positions of Therese Coffey, Andrea Leadsom and Theresa Villiers are thought to be vulnerable.

International trade secretary Liz Truss and leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg could also be demoted in the process.

Senior ministers including chancellor Sajid Javid, home secretary Priti Patel and foreign secretary Dominic Raab are expected to remain in place while Downing Street has confirmed that Grant Shapps will stay on as transport secretary.

Johnson's senior aide Dominic Cummings had reportedly been seeking a wider cull of ministers and a shake-up of Whitehall departments but No 10 insiders believe a more "conventional" reshuffle will be carried out by the prime minister.

On the eve of the changes, Ben Wallace and Geoffrey Cox - both viewed as under threat - set out why they should stay in office.

Defence secretary Wallace said: "I have been in this game long enough to know that British cabinet reshuffles are brutal.

"It is at the decision of the prime minister who serves in his Cabinet.

"I have been there before, I have been in quite a long time, I'm keen to serve, I enjoy the job as defence secretary, I'm a veteran, I'm a northern MP, I was actually in the Army, so I think all of those hopefully qualify me, but who knows."

Attorney general Cox said he would "eagerly" embrace the opportunity to continue in his post if spared by the PM.

"Have I had enough of the job? Let me make plain: absolutely not. This has been one of the greatest, in fact the greatest honour of my professional life," he said.

But the high-flying lawyer added: "If you gave me the opportunity to continue I would embrace it eagerly but equally if it is not to be, well then there are other doorways that will open for me."

Other factors at play in this reshuffle include filling the vacant role in charge of the Cop26 UN climate summit following the sacking of Claire O'Neill and deciding whether Steve Barclay will return to government after the Brexit department was scrapped following the January 31 departure from the European Union.

A No 10 source said: "The prime minister wants this reshuffle to set the foundations for government now and in the future.

"He wants to promote a generation of talent that will be promoted further in the coming years.

"He will reward those MPs who have worked hard to deliver on this government's priorities to level up the whole country and deliver the change people voted for last year."

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

How consensus on climate change could go up in smoke

Exhaust plumes from cooling towers at the Jaenschwalde lignite coal-fired power station. Photo: Getty Images

The political dangers of turning to the alluring waters of populism

Illustration by Martin Rowson.

The pack circles on the lone wolf of Downing Street

Dominic Cummings is reportedly now at loggerheads with members of the cabinet as well as the media. Photo: Getty Images

Is a united Ireland now on the cards?

Irish republican Sinn Fein party leader Mary Lou McDonald celebrates her success. Photo: Getty Images

BBC 'didn't understand' reasons for people voting Brexit, claims Tory MP

Media trucks outside BBC Broadcasting House in London. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

PMQs Review: The one in which Jeremy Corbyn was competent four years too late

Jeremy Corbyn speaking at prime minister's questions in the House of Commons (Pic: Parliament)

MPs could help decide who becomes Supreme Court judges to 'provide greater transparency'

Lady Hale ruled Boris Johnson's decision to prorogue parliament as unlawful. Photograph: Supreme Court.

The best literary podcasts of 2020

You're booked podcast presenter Daisy Buchanan with John Waters. Photo: Twitter

Priti Patel branded 'insincere' in House of Commons after apology to Labour MP

Yvette Cooper speaks in the House of Commons (left) and Priti Patel responds (right). Photograph: Parliament TV.

Martine Carole: The original Parisian bombshell

L'actrice Martine Carol quittant la clinique en voiture où elle a suivi un traitement, à Paris, France le 25 juin 1957. (Photo by Keystone-France/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

The hidden talents of Wolfgang Mozart

AUSTRIA - JANUARY 01: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. 1819. Canvas by Barbara Krafft (1764-1825). (Photo by Imagno/Getty Images) [Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. 1819. Gemaelde von Barbara Krafft (1764-1825).]

The EU has never been more popular among its remaining 27 countries

European Parliament President David Sassoli, center, stands with other MEPs ahead of Brexit day. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

'Edginess-mixed-with-ecstasy' - An iconic venue's small-town home

FRANCE - JANUARY 01: Photo of John CALE; performing live onstage in Orange (Photo by Estate Of Keith Morris/Redferns)

Keir Starmer calls for privacy after mother-in-law dies following accident

Sir Keir Starmer during a Labour Party press conference in central London. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Brexit Day was a bad start to our search for a new place in the world

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (top, centre, L) chairs a cabinet meeting at the National Glass Centre at the University of Sunderland on January 31, 2020 in Sunderland, United Kingdom. (Photo by Paul Ellis - WPA Pool/Getty Images).

Elia Kazan: A balancing act of the artist's work and his actions

1950: Turkish-born film director Elia Kazan (1909 - 2003) directs a scene on the set of his film 'Panic in the Streets' on location in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

How a little-known reporter exposed one of Stalin's biggest scandals

James Norton in Mr Jones

STAGE REVIEW: The Welkin

The Welkin is a new play by Lucy Kirkwood . Photograph: Supplied.

Journalists have left it too late to start protesting against the Downing Street machine

Downing Street special advisor Dominic Cummings (left) and director of communications Lee Cain (right) attend Boris Johnson's press conference during a NATO summit. Photograph: Adrian Dennis/PA.

The place where there was more paranoia than pride on Brexit day

Passengers arrive at Heathrow Airport's Terminal 5 in west London, on September 13, 2019. - British Airways has cancelled all its scheduled UK flights for September 27, when company pilots will again strike in a long-running row over pay. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP) (Photo credit should read TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Don't blame boomers for the Brexit catastrophe

Anti-Brexit demonstrators wave European and Union flags outside the Houses of Parliament in London. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA.

We must keep resisting to stop Britain becoming Donald Trump's America

(left to right) Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Donald Trump during the annual Nato heads of government summit. Photograph: Steve Parsons/PA.

My visit to Parliament Square on Brexit day shows there's work still to be done

Pro-Brexit supporters in Parliament Square as the UK leaves the European Union. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

The race to the bottom of the ocean

(Original Caption) Island of Guam: After Record Dive. The U.S. Navy's bathyscaphe Trieste rides on the surface of the Pacific Ocean near here, Nov. 17th, after descending to a record depth of 18,600 feet in the Marianas Trench. waiting on the craft's conning tower before being picked up by attending vessels are Dr. Andreas B. Rechnitzer, senior scientist in charge of the Navy's diving sphere, and Jacques Piccard, co-designer and builder of the Trieste.

The tiny outpost home to Europe's most unusual monarchy

Principality of Seborga. Ligury.Italy. (Photo by: Caterina Bruzzone/REDA&CO/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The 'Trump Thing' could jeopardise the UK's special relationship with the US

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 09: U.S. President Donald Trump walks toward Marine One before departing the White House on January 9, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump is traveling to Toledo, Ohio to attend a Keep America Great rally. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Is Poland's golden era of democracy being threatened by populism?

Polish Law and Justice (PiS) leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski (C) attends the first session of the new Polish Parliament on November 12, 2019 in Warsaw. (Photo by Wojtek RADWANSKI / AFP) (Photo by WOJTEK RADWANSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Police believe continuity IRA planned Brexit day bomb attack

A view of the Stena Line Belfast to Cairnryn terminal at Belfast Harbour. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire.

The signs that show we must keep fighting

Pro-Brexit Leave supporters gather in Westminster on Brexit Day. (Photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)

MANDRAKE: Dominic Cummings banned from using 'B-Day' to mark Brexit

Sarah Sands, Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings all feature in this week's Mandrake. Photograph: TNE.

Mary Lou McDonald could take Sinn Féin into the political mainstream

DUBLIN, IRELAND - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin, Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar and Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald participate during the final TV leaders' debate at the RTE studios on February 4, 2020 in Donnybrook, Dublin, Ireland. The Irish general election will take place on February 8. (Photo by Niall Carson - Pool/Getty Images)

Boris Johnson's bluster shows UK is no closer to accepting Brexit reality

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the launch of the next COP26 UN Climate Summit at the Science Museum, London. Photograph: Chris J Ratcliffe/PA.

The Brexit bubble is already bursting for Boris Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson attending The Sun Military Awards 2020 held at the Banqueting House, London. Photograph: David Parry/PA Wire.

Remainers must now expose every broken promise over Brexit

Pro-Brexit supporters gather to celebrate as the UK prepares to leave the European Union. Photograph: United Kingdom/PA.

Gun found in aeroplane toilet alongside passport belonging to David Cameron

Former prime minister David Cameron during a radio interview. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Government insists it's 'committed to media freedom' despite controlling access for journalists

Boris Johnson, sitting with his Director of Communications, Lee Cain (right), with a stack of newspapers on the train. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

It's no time for cowardice over climate change, Thornberry tells ministers

Emily Thornberry MP at her constituency office in Barnsbury Street. Picture: Polly Hancock

What went wrong? Two leading Remainers on how the movement to stop Brexit failed

People's Vote demonstrators protest against Brexit in London on the second anniversary of the referendum vote, 2018. Picture: Getty Images

'Groundhog day' for investors as pound sinks again over no-deal Brexit fears

Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers his Unleashing Britain's Potential speech in the Painted Hall, Old Royal Naval College Greenwich. Photograph: Frank Augstein/PA Wire.

Most Read

Boris Johnson asked why he hasn’t been deported yet as PM’s history raised in Commons

Prime Minister Boris Johnson listens as Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks during Prime Minister's Questions. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

Trump official admits US is prioritising EU over UK for trade deal

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

‘Another thoughtless soundbite’ - Engineer takes down Boris Johnson’s Irish bridge proposal

Boris Johnson offered bluster but little else during his conference set-piece

Theresa May set up Brexit department to stop Boris Johnson handling negotiations

Theresa May making a statement in Downing Street. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

‘All the lies about Leavers’ are painfully true

Leave support celebrates Brexit with his own fashion statement. Photo: Contributed

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.