Nigel Farage laughs as Brexiteer says now is the time to revoke Article 50

A caller who said he voted Leave has argued with Nigel Farage after he told him that now backs the revocation of Article 50.

Len from Loughton rang into the Brexit Party leader's LBC radio show to tell him: "I voted to Leave, but now I have changed my mind, and the government should revoke Article 50."

To laughs from Farage, he responded: "So don't bother to ask the people, just cancel the whole thing, pretend it never happened then?" asked Farage.

As Farage continued to jeer the caller explained: "No, no, cancel the whole thing, and then go back to the people. Because we're more informed now as to what the lies are and the deception.

"The people have got to realise the people in Westminster are in a bubble and it's having a profound effective on ordinary working people, and people up and down the country. Because we don't know what's happening, we don't know if food prices are going to go up."

"Or down, Len!" insisted Farage.

"Yeah... OK..." replied Len. "But at the moment we're being told everything will be a catastrophe."

The presenter insisted that if we leave on a "clean break" that "we could reduce food prices substantially by cutting prices on food that comes in from around the world. Now some of our farmers might scream, but we could do that."

But an exasperated Farage asked how he thought that the whole thing could just be instantly cancelled.

"Because Nigel I voted to come out, but I didn't vote to come out without a deal, I naturally assumed the people within Westminster would have the intelligence to negotiate a satisfactory deal for us."

Farage said that if there was a second referendum he believed there would be an "even bigger vote for Leave" - he asked if that would also be ignored.

"No, because at least we'll know we are fully informed this time," he said.

"You can never be fully informed because one man's fact is another man's lie! That's politics at every single election that has been fought since the dawn of time." snapped back Nigel Farage.

Asked how Len would vote in the next referendum there was a long audible silence, before he said he would "have to think about it".

He explained: "At the moment it's just a state of flux in this country... It's like a doomsday scenario that we're being fed every single day and you're telling me it's not true."