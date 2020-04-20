Calls for second Brexit referendum could re-emerge after coronavirus outbreak

David Lammy speaks at a second referendum rally in Assembly Hall, Westminster. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA. PA Archive/PA Images

Brexiteers fear the end of the coronavirus outbreak could lead to a second referendum on EU membership.

Outspoken Brexiteer and Spectator columnist Rod Liddle appeared on talkRADIO to claim that the calls might grow following the pandemic.

He said: “It wouldn’t surprise me hugely if the Remain side asked for another referendum, quite soon, it genuinely wouldn’t.”

The campaign for a second referendum was scuppered by the general election, which produced an 80-strong majority in the House of Commons for Boris Johnson.

At the same time as the election a number of splits formed in the People’s Vote campaign, provoking calls for a rethink.

But Brexiteers now think a second referendum could return to the agenda, after a number of leading voices called for an extension to the Brexit transition period including mayor of London Sadiq Khan, the International Monetary Fund and the Scottish government.

A poll from Best for Britain and Hope Not Hate found widespread support for a “long” extension to allow the government to fully tackle the coronavirus, with two-thirds supporting such a proposal, including 49% of Leavers.

Michael Gove had previously been mocked for claiming that the UK did not help from EU nations in dealing with the coronavirus, because officials had reassured him “that there is nothing that we can’t do as an independent nation that being part of that scheme would have allowed us to do.” Lib Dem MP Layla Moran accused the government of “putting Brexit before breathing” by not collaborating with the EU.

One Brexiteer MP also admitted during the outbreak that his party may have got its stance over immigration wrong.

Steve Double told the Commons: “One of the things that this current crisis is teaching us is that many people that we consider to be low skilled are actually pretty crucial to the smooth running of our country and are in fact recognised key workers.”

A “decision referendum” to ratify the terms and conditions of the final Brexit deal would be in line with what Brexiteers, including Jacob Rees-Mogg and David Davis, had previously called for.

Former Brexit secretary Dominic Raab once claimed we could have ‘two referendums for the price of one’.