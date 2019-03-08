Video

Tongue-in-cheek song mocking Boris Johnson and criticising Brexit goes viral

Callum Beattie and Boris Johnson. (Photograph: TNE) Archant

More than a quarter of a million have watched a video of a musician giving a tongue-in-cheek performance of his song that mocks Boris Johnson and Brexit.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Scottish musician Callum Beattie has written the song to the music behind 'Living Next Door To Alice' - and it has so far proved an internet hit.

The aptly titled 'The Boris Brexit Song' mocks the favourite to be next Tory prime minister, and the lyrics include concerns for Scotland and the United Kingdom under Johnson's premiership.

While the video itself is no expenses spared - shot with his friends from a picnic bench as he prepared a BBQ - the song has all of the signs of a stellar protest song.

The lyrics include the catchy chorus: "I don't know why we're leaving, or where we're gonna go, Brexit's a disaster and I just don't want to know, and for too many years, he's been hurting my ears, it's Boris."

It also references right-wing Tories' desire to privatise the NHS, how he had a fight with his partner and upset his neighbours, and his Oxford university background.

Beattie told Scotland's Daily Record that he didn't expect the song to attract so much attention, but he hoped to protest the favourite to be the next person in Number 10 in his own unique way.

He said: "To be honest, it's quite tongue in cheek but I did do some research and watched plenty of interviews of him and just wanted to raise my concerns.

"I want to provoke people into thinking so they're not taking it lying down.

"I didn't expect it to go viral to be honest, but then it's sitting there with hundreds of thousands of views. I just thought it'd be good for my fanbase."

The video appears on his Facebook page and has already been viewed 250,000 times.