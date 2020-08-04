New campaign calls on UK government to dump Trump over Brexit trade deal fears

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House; AP Photo/Evan Vucci Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

A new campaign is calling on the UK government to reject any post-Brexit deal with Donald Trump over fears of a worsening of standards.

Campaigners fear about a ‘backroom deal’ between Boris Johnson and Donald Trump’s administrations, with parliament unable to scrutinise or vote on the end result.

They raise concerns about the fact government MPs continue to refuse to enshrine in law commitments to protect the NHS and refusal to ban chlorinated chicken as examples of the risk of such a deal.

A petition, launched as part of the campaign from the March for Change group, warns: “We already know that they are refusing to put in legal protections for our NHS ownership, patient data, animal welfare, food labelling, food standards and so much else. There are such things as bad trade deals – and this is certainly a very, very bad deal for the UK.”

It continues: “Many have pleaded with the government to protect our NHS, farmers, animal welfare and environmental protections – but now, not even parliament has the ability to protect those for us.”

The campaigners brand it “undemocratic” and says that their “only option” is now to fight for any deal with America while Donald Trump is in control to be dumped.

They add: “We’ve seen them U-turn before when the public pressure is too high. So add your name to this petition to the government: say no to a Trump trade deal.”

Already almost 10,000 have signed up to the petition within minutes of it launching online.

• You can sign the petition here.