POLL: Do you think Boris Johnson can secure a post-Brexit trade deal?
PUBLISHED: 14:55 02 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:08 02 March 2020
2019 Getty Images
Brexit trade talks have started with the European Union with the government also publishing its negotiating mandate for discussions with America.
The government has threatened to walk away from talks with Europe if it does not make sufficient progress with the European Union, while it has warned neither privatisation of the NHS nor worsening food standards will form part of any agreement with Donald Trump.
So what are the chances of a trade deal between either the US or EU?
