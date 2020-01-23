Pro-Europeans in Oxford to hold candlelit vigil on January 31st

Pro-Europeans are set to gather in Oxford to celebrate the EU - and to mark Brexit day with a candlelit vigil.

Oxford for Europe, Oxford European Association and European Movement (Oxford Region) will all join together to protest the Brexit departure date, as it is "very much against the will of the people of Oxford".

They are planning to mark the departure date with a candlelit vigil, will fly the flag from the town hall, and will hand out croissants on the Cornmarket.

There will also be a meeting to 'look back and celebrate the great benefits membership of the EU has brought to the UK'.

Colin Gordon, a spokesman from Oxford for Europe, said: "Across the country there will be people who are happy and will celebrate Brexit.

"In Oxford itself, the Remain vote was about 70% so we want to reflect that.

"We are affirming that we will remain a friendly city for our European neighbours, including the twin cities of Bonn, Grenoble and Leiden.

"We want the light from Oxford to be a sign of our hopes for the future as a genuinely international city."

They are expected to be joined by Oxford East Labour MP Anneliese Dodds and Lib Dem MP for Abingdon Layla Moran.

The vigil will start at the steps of town hall in St Aldgate's at 6.45pm, with another vigil leaving Bonn Square around 11pm.