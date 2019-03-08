Caroline Lucas issues apology for 'getting it wrong' on emergency cabinet proposals

Green Party MP Caroline Lucas. Photograph: PA. PA Archive/PA Images

Green Party MP Caroline Lucas has apologised for including only white women in her proposed female anti-Brexit cabinet.

In a statement on Facebook, Lucas said: "An all-white list of women isn't right. I should have reached out further and thought more deeply about who, and what kind of politics, an all-white list represents. I apologise."

She added that she wanted to include the leadership or deputy leadership of "all relevant parties in Westminster", adding: "I wanted all parts of the UK to be part of this conversation."

"I realise I did not get this right," she said.

"There are women of colour colleagues who are standing up to this Government's reckless gamble with Britain's future, and it was wrong to overlook them," she wrote.

"I apologise to them and all who've been hurt by their exclusion. There are always lessons to be learnt, and I will do my utmost to support, value and uplift women of colour working in politics, particularly those with whom I share common ground."

Lucas proposed teaming up with female Remainer MPs including Labour's Emily Thornberry, Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson and former Tory minister Justine Greening, and would work alongside SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon.

The MP said that the cabinet would be formed temporarily if Boris Johnson's government falls, and would exist to stop a no-deal Brexit by proposing a People's Vote - which would include Remain and a no-deal Brexit on the ballot.

The move was the first offer from the Green Party to rebel MPs from the Tories, Labour, the Lib Dems and SNP to team up and try to stop Brexit.