Caroline Lucas - 'If the Lib Dems don't give a f**k what 17.4m people said, just say so'

Caroline Lucas has criticised the Liberal Democrats for their staunch anti-Brexit position, saying they have put party interests about national interest in a new interview. Photo: PA

Caroline Lucas has launched a foul-mouthed denunciation of the Liberal Democrats for their policy of stopping Brexit without a second referendum, in a sign of tensions in the Remain alliance.

The former leader of the Green Party criticised the Lib Dems' policy of revoking Article 50, saying: "If you wanted to send a message to 17.4m people that you don't give a fuck about what they just said, why don't you just say so?"

The comments were made in an interview with JOE, where Lucas discussed the newly-minted Remain alliance with Plaid Cymru and the Lib Dems and the importance of the climate as a factor in this election, compared to Brexit.

The Green candidate for Brighton Pavilion, where she has been an MP since 2010, also said "the planet is more important than Europe", adding: "The make-up of this next parliament really, really matters. There are some things that are bigger than Brexit and the climate emergency is certainly one of them".

Lucas also said the Unite to Remain alliance "was not a cause of a euphoria because what we're having to do is basically game a horrible electoral system that doesn't allow people's votes to translate into seats.

"We've regularly had situations where a government has had 35% of the vote but they get 55% of the seats. A million people voted Green in 2015 and they only got one MP. I wish we could just change the voting system."

Lucas claimed she felt that the Lib Dems' position on revoking Article 50 was a "kick in the teeth for 17.4 million people" and one of many "major policy differences between the Lib Dems and Greens.

Lucas said that the Green Party joined the alliance because "the Lib Dems probably won't form the next government, but what they have said is - until now - they have been in the position of a People's Vote".

The full interview can be found here.