Political parties are not offering an 'honest conversation' on Brexit, say business leaders

Both Labour's and Conservative's promises to resolve Brexit quickly are misleading, according to the chair of the UK's largest business lobbying group.

As political leaders of the three main parties prepared to address the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) conference, CBI president and Tesco chair John Allan said that no party has offered concrete answers on Brexit.

Citing Brexit slogans from Labour, the Tories and the Liberal Democrats, Allan said parties need to admit the UK will be negotiating with the EU "for years to come".

The CBI's director general, Carolyn Fairbairn, also said that British business wants neither the mass deregulation involved in a no-deal Brexit as threatened by the hard right, nor the "damaging" nationalisation agenda proposed by Labour.

Labour has promised to nationalise or renationalise the country's water, trains, energy provision and broadband.

Meanwhile the Conservative party has come under criticism for leaving the country open to another no-deal situation if it cannot secure a free trade deal with the EU within a promised 11 months.

Political leaders need to be honest about the years of EU negotiation ahead, said Allan, even the Liberal Democrats with their promise to stop Brexit.

"Currently no party has the answers," he said. "It's not as simple as 'getting Brexit done'. Or 'sorting Brexit in six months'. Or even 'stop Brexit'.

"Whatever happens in this election we'll be negotiating with the EU for years to come.

"Whether as a close friend or distant neighbour. So we need to have an honest conversation."

Fairbairn added that she suspects the Brexit uncertainty which has dogged business since 2016 will not be resolved by this time next year.

