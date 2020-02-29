Breaking

Boris Johnson is to become a father again

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds have announced that they are expecting a baby in the early summer and that they have got engaged.

It will be at least the sixth child with three different women, and comes days after a divorced settlement was agreed with Johnson's second wife.

Johnson had his first four children with estranged wife Marina Wheeler. He also had a love child during an affair with property developer Helen Macintyre.

He refused to answer how many children he fathers during questions about his personal life in the general election campaign.

Questions have been asked about the whereabouts of Johnson's partner Symonds in recent weeks. She had been keeping a low profile since the general election result.

A spokesperson for the couple said: "The prime minister and Miss Symonds are very pleased to announce their engagement and that they are expecting a baby in the early summer."