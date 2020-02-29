Boris Johnson is to become a father again
PUBLISHED: 17:47 29 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:57 29 February 2020
PA Wire/PA Images
Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds have announced that they are expecting a baby in the early summer and that they have got engaged.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism
It will be at least the sixth child with three different women, and comes days after a divorced settlement was agreed with Johnson's second wife.
Johnson had his first four children with estranged wife Marina Wheeler. He also had a love child during an affair with property developer Helen Macintyre.
He refused to answer how many children he fathers during questions about his personal life in the general election campaign.
Questions have been asked about the whereabouts of Johnson's partner Symonds in recent weeks. She had been keeping a low profile since the general election result.
MORE: Boris Johnson called single mothers 'uppity and irresponsible' and their children 'illegitimate'
MORE: Boris Johnson claimed children of working mothers 'more likely to mug you on street corners'
MORE: Boris Johnson challenged by single mother on his sexist columns
A spokesperson for the couple said: "The prime minister and Miss Symonds are very pleased to announce their engagement and that they are expecting a baby in the early summer."
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.Become a supporter