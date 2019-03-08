Racecourse owned by Brexiteer calls Gina Miller 'awkward defiant b***h' in a tweet

Gina Miller on Question Time. Photograph: BBC. Archant

A racecourse company owned by a Brexiteer lord has apologised after someone using its Twitter account made insulting comments about Gina Miller.

The Twitter feed belonging to Cartmel Racecourse in Lancashire responded to comments about Miller's Question Time appearance, calling her an "awkward defiant b***h" and insulting her marital life.

Cartmel Racecourse has issued a statement saying it apologised "if these unauthorised social media tweets caused any upset or offence".

Businesswomen and pro-EU campaigner Gina Miller was on BBC's Question Time following her second court win against the government, which found that Boris Johnson had acted unlawfully in proroguing parliament.

Responding to Twitter commentary about her appearance, the @Cartmelrace Twitter account said: "She needs to accept the referendum result. No wonder she can't keep a husband. On number 4 now apparently! What an awkward defiant bitch."

Another tweet - this time using the hashtag #bbqt - added: "Gina Miller caused all of the chaos three years and and has the gall to sit here now! Somebody needs to call her out. JUST ACCEPT THE REFERENDUM RESULT".

Cartmel Racecourse later tweeted that there had been an "unauthorised use" of the Twitter account.

The racecourse is situated on the Holker Estate in Cartmel, which is owned by Lord Cavendish, a vocal Brexiteer.